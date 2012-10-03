DAY ONE

The official 29th season of the Vancouver Fashion Week began at 5pm on the 21st March. The runaway this year was alive with ready-to-wear collections from designers all over the world- Ireland, China, South Korea, Japan, to just name a few.

IRELAND

KEEM processes an unique way of approaching the fashion industry by designing a collection that is both environmentally sustainable and has an element of luxury too. Inspired by the seascapes of Keem Bay itself, this new Irish brand brings a selection of garments that can be worn no matter the season, outerwear or casual. Their approach is to combine a variety of looks and it is through the juxtaposition of the soft and bold hues, shapes, use of singular prints snd the use of natural fibres that makes this collection a must have.

CHINA

Kisman, the designer brand from China, defines their collection as a metaphor for a ‘digital’ woman. This is displayed on the runway by placing a phone in each of the models’ hands. On the back of each phone there is an embellishment of pearls, gems and silver emblems. The designer pairs these statement accessories with street inspired clothing. The use of ribbons, cut-outs, chiffon layers, chokers and zips meshes well with the denim jackets and tailored leather garments.

SOUTH KOREA

Alogon brings a unique collection inspired by silhouettes. This South Korean brand explores and discovers new combinations of materials but still successfully manages to retain an element of sophistication. There is a powerful clash of hues, where the softer tones are lifted with tartans acting as the designers statement about femininity. The show-stopping moment during the Vancouver Fashion Week was the unique embroidered cat on the rollneck jumpers.

JAPAN

WESSO VEGE’s collection at the Vancouver Fashion Week was entitled ‘Lips on a Spiral.’ It is a beautiful combination of traditional Japanese costume (Waso) with the comfort of Western-styled garments. WESSO VEGE’s mixed things up a little bit by introducing new techniques to ancient Japanese apparel. He achieved this through the technique of ultra-fine pleating on chemical fibres. Predominately the colours of the collection are bold and bright: orange, green and blue. His finest moment on the catwalk was when his twenty-first century kimonos are constructed with large overdramatised sleeves.