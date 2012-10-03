WATER

“It’s a melodramatic ode to being young and directionless. It’s aspirational in a way I’m typically not, but I think that must have been what I needed to hear. I still do need to hear that sometimes, and I hope that counts for something.”

-KIDEPO

Kidepo’s new track Water sets one off in a contemplative mood. Starting with meditative piano, Kidepo’s husky voice leads you into a full on soulful electronic piece. Layered with a variety of beats and soothing harmonies, you can hear that Water is a creation inspired by artists such as Sufjan Stevens and TLC. Another artist Kidepo draws inspiration from is the late and ever so great Michael Jackson.

Recently signed by Good Years label, Kidepo has an unique upbringing of being raised in London and Uganda to now being based in Philadelphia, USA. The name Kidepo came from his Ugandan roots, as he named himself after the Kidepo Valley National Park in Uganda. We’re looking forward to seeing where this talented musicians path takes him.

“Water” out now.

iTunes: http://smarturl.it/ KidepoWateriT

Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/ KidepoWaterApple

Spotify: http://smarturl.it/ KidepoWaterSptfy

Soundcloud: http://smarturl.it/ KidepoWaterSC

YouTube: http://smarturl.it/ KidepoWaterYT