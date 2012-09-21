CLASSIC PETITE IS A STATEMENT

“Defined by its contemporary look and sophisticated design, Classic Petite is a must-have staple for every modern icon. We are proud to show our flagship Classic collection in a new light. The new watch lives up to its name in every sense and proves that less really is more,” says Filip Tysander, founder of Daniel Wellington.

Every women should have one of these beauties on their arm. Daniel Wellington is a brand known for their elegant classics, time and time again. The new Classic Petite is the epitome of their philosophy- a continuum of championing simplicity in minimalistic design.

Available in both rose gold plating and silver, this 32mm watch face is paired with an innovative and easily adjustable mesh band. Perfect for a personalised snug fit.

Here’s a feature that The Bite Mag did on Daniel Wellington in our issue 16.

 

About The Author

Cait Biller

Social Media Correspondent has always followed an artistic path, from her choice of graphic design at university, to working in print design, photography, illustration and abstract painting. She is inclined to see fashion as an art form in motion, as a visual conversation, which allows people to express themselves. She love’s how diverse and dynamic the industry has become, and as an ever- changing reflection from the differing desires and opinions of each individual. With a keen eye for detail, Cait likes to call herself a creative observer. In her spare time she regularly likes to visit museums and watch live music. The ideal night out is an evening at a jazz bar, with the ultimate goal to travel the world, reporting on social media for the magazine. Follow Cait as she reports on the fashion events around the world.

