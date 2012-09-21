CLASSIC PETITE IS A STATEMENT

“Defined by its contemporary look and sophisticated design, Classic Petite is a must-have staple for every modern icon. We are proud to show our flagship Classic collection in a new light. The new watch lives up to its name in every sense and proves that less really is more,” says Filip Tysander, founder of Daniel Wellington.

Every women should have one of these beauties on their arm. Daniel Wellington is a brand known for their elegant classics, time and time again. The new Classic Petite is the epitome of their philosophy- a continuum of championing simplicity in minimalistic design.

Available in both rose gold plating and silver, this 32mm watch face is paired with an innovative and easily adjustable mesh band. Perfect for a personalised snug fit.

Here’s a feature that The Bite Mag did on Daniel Wellington in our issue 16.

