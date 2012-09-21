UNBOUND

“One of my primary goals when designing this collection was to explore the balance between structure and fluidity while challenging the stereotypical idea of what a fall collection is supposed to be.”

Inspired and trained by his grandmother, Spanish designer Alexis has the ability to turn fabric into an art form. Reusing found material, Alexis creates new life that is both beautiful on the eye and environmentally friendly. He is a creative observer who injects cultural influences from his worldly travels into his work.

Unbound has unique layers, providing a sense of fluidity as the fabrics flow down the catwalk- a metaphor of his main source of inspiration- the ocean. Bring on the layers! Bring on the blue and green hues of volume but don’t forget that elegant feminine waistline.

With this sessons characteristic sleeves, the collection has a balance between volume and details that compliment the female figure.

http://www.alexiscarballosa.com

About The Author

Cait Biller

Social Media Correspondent has always followed an artistic path, from her choice of graphic design at university, to working in print design, photography, illustration and abstract painting. She is inclined to see fashion as an art form in motion, as a visual conversation, which allows people to express themselves. She love’s how diverse and dynamic the industry has become, and as an ever- changing reflection from the differing desires and opinions of each individual. With a keen eye for detail, Cait likes to call herself a creative observer. In her spare time she regularly likes to visit museums and watch live music. The ideal night out is an evening at a jazz bar, with the ultimate goal to travel the world, reporting on social media for the magazine. Follow Cait as she reports on the fashion events around the world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.