UNBOUND

“One of my primary goals when designing this collection was to explore the balance between structure and fluidity while challenging the stereotypical idea of what a fall collection is supposed to be.”

Inspired and trained by his grandmother, Spanish designer Alexis has the ability to turn fabric into an art form. Reusing found material, Alexis creates new life that is both beautiful on the eye and environmentally friendly. He is a creative observer who injects cultural influences from his worldly travels into his work.

Unbound has unique layers, providing a sense of fluidity as the fabrics flow down the catwalk- a metaphor of his main source of inspiration- the ocean. Bring on the layers! Bring on the blue and green hues of volume but don’t forget that elegant feminine waistline.

With this sessons characteristic sleeves, the collection has a balance between volume and details that compliment the female figure.

http://www.alexiscarballosa.com