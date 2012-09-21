THE NEXT LEVEL HEADPHONES

Take your everyday commute to the next level with the unbelievable sound quality of the new B&O Play H4 bluetooth headphones.

With a promise of a staggering 19 hours of wireless carefree listening, you may even feel like you’re sitting in the recording room with your favourite artist. For the longer road trips, there’s also the neat 3.5mm input if the 19 hours just aren’t enough.

The lambskin leather, braided textile and anodised aluminium provide a comfortable listening experience. The minimalist design makes these headphones both aesthetically pleasing as well as fully functional.

An exciting extra: inspirational artist, Christina Angelina shares a her story. Music is a important element of her creative process- watch why B&O Play wireless headphones work well for her.

 

 

 

