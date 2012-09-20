EXTRAORDINARY

In New York, February 9th – Desigual came back in full force at Fashion Week presenting its AW/17 collection, which was themed EXTRAORDINARY.

Extraordinary? This seasons collection was inspired by strong and memorable women leaders throughout history. Iconic features that women in the subcultures of the 60s, 70s and 80s were used and revamped with modern elements.

There is a knack when it comes to mixing and matching contrasting patterns, textiles and colours. Successful clashes were mastered by Desigual. We’re talking bright reds mixed with animal prints alongside florals, layers of giant knits, long coats paired with short skirts and bomber jackets worn with tartan pants. Sounds like a lot punch into one collection, but that is what makes it work.

http://nyfw.com/desigual