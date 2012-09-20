EXTRAORDINARY

 

In New York, February 9th – Desigual came back in full force at Fashion Week presenting  its AW/17 collection, which was themed EXTRAORDINARY.

Extraordinary? This seasons collection was inspired by strong and memorable women leaders throughout history. Iconic features that women in the subcultures of the 60s, 70s and 80s were used and revamped with modern elements.

There is a knack when it comes to mixing and matching contrasting patterns, textiles and colours. Successful clashes were mastered by Desigual. We’re talking bright reds mixed with animal prints alongside florals, layers of giant knits, long coats paired with short skirts and bomber jackets worn with tartan pants. Sounds like a lot punch into one collection, but that is what makes it work.

http://nyfw.com/desigual 

About The Author

Cait Biller

Social Media Correspondent has always followed an artistic path, from her choice of graphic design at university, to working in print design, photography, illustration and abstract painting. She is inclined to see fashion as an art form in motion, as a visual conversation, which allows people to express themselves. She love’s how diverse and dynamic the industry has become, and as an ever- changing reflection from the differing desires and opinions of each individual. With a keen eye for detail, Cait likes to call herself a creative observer. In her spare time she regularly likes to visit museums and watch live music. The ideal night out is an evening at a jazz bar, with the ultimate goal to travel the world, reporting on social media for the magazine. Follow Cait as she reports on the fashion events around the world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.