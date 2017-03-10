“Bridges to our neighbours hacked away – the world grew bitter and lonely – then ate herself in one final messy banquet.” NEW WORLD ORDER

On the scale of one to ten, one being a field of daisies and ten being a nightmare, designer Dilara Findikoglu’s theme of her autumn/ winter collection, New World Order falls on ten. A feast of conflicted emotions stirred with elements of the Victorian era and Medieval monastery makes for a daring feast. Shot in an airy room submerged in disaster, the pieces share burdened secrets of a lost Utopia- merely bits of ash and bone are what remain.

It all sounds rather dark and devastating but I can’t help to say exciting. I feel like she has tapped into the curiosity we all have but are perhaps too scared to say it or even better- wear it. It’s refreshing to see such a uniquely skewed perspective.

WWW.DILARAFINDIKOGLU.COM