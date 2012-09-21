ANTEPRIMA

At Milano Fashion Week, the duology of the Anteprima’s autumn/ winter collection with the flickering lines reflected on the runway set the tone for a show of powerful shoulders of confidence. An 80’s inspired collection no doubt.

Previously defined as standard but far from standard, one can agree when you see the classic silhouettes paired with luminous asymmetrical features. Each piece had a twist. The details added to the fluidness of the pleated and cashmere garments, however resisted the temptation of stealing the limelight from the overall graceful, classic and feminine mood of the collection.