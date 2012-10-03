MARIA ARISTIDOU

 

When all roads lead to lab·y·rinth

‘lab(ə)ˌrinTH : a complicated and  irregular network of passages or paths in which it is difficult to find one’s way.

In other words  a maze, a-maze-ing more like it as her Spring/Summer collection is laden with unexpected bare backs, sleek revealing cuts paired with detailed timeless and tastefully tailored pleats. The collection is feminine and elegant, but allows for surprising sassy twists with metallic yarns and complex embroidery.  A subtle and unique reminder of her inspiration drawn from Greek Mythology. And the best part, Maria has created looks that can be worn both day and night. I’m sure many would agree with me when I say that this is a beautiful collection created by a talented designer.

