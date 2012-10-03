ZIAD NAKAD

“Butterfly of Paris”

There is a secret to attracting butterflies to your garden- sweet, beautiful nectar. According to ancients, it was believed that nectar fell straight from the pearly gates, and thus named after the wines of the gods. There’s something quite heavenly about Nakad’s second Couture collection, perhaps it is in his intricately embroidered layers of butterflies and flowers, or felt when you’re greeted by the collection of dream like hues. You need to take a look and see for yourself. A bit of a “Ooo” moment- it always is when it comes to Nakad. His attention to detail never seems to fail.

Nakad has a knack of combining tradition with modernity as he makes use of classical silhouettes dazzled with sequins. He embodies the metamorphosis process with each thread carefully embroidered, representing each individual butterflies life lines. Detailed and asymmetrical perfection. And to finish this look, accessories were sprinkled with Swarovski stones- of course, fearless of too much shine.

