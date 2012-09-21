Interfiliere this January was bursting with elegance, demanding the eye of the viewer. The kind of exhibition that made you want touch everything, feel the texture and weight of each individual garment- testing the boundaries of each fabrics delicate nature. The theme this year was ultra-lightness and ultra- fineness and there couldn’t be a better title for the collection of unique pieces on display. If you were lucky enough to go to this year’s exhibition, you’d know that artists such as Julien Fournié, Ying Gao, Atelier Flory Brisset and La Soie Serycine were present and so well received by the passionate and enthusiastic visitors.

Tables were covered in intimates and the season’s top garments were constantly on the move, as talented dancers moved across the stage showcasing not only the aesthetic attribute of the swimwear and athleisure, but the versatility of it too. This created a mood and added to the core quest for atmospheric ultra-lightness.

A beautiful addition was the Whispering exhibition- the profound work of young British artist, Jessica Haughton. Her work is exceptionally creative and seen as a rather forward-looking vision of tomorrow’s intimates. Each artwork is designed to manipulate lingerie through silicone three-dimensional prints and was displayed alongside innovative prototypes from different European embroidery companies such as: Bischoff Textil, Hämmerle & Vogel, Inter-Spitzen, Junior SRL by Adèle Zibetti and Soulis Kuehnis. And I need not forget to mention the addition of the new and inventive fibre “NaiaTM from Eastman.”

Overall, the exhibition proved to be a fine show of the lightest, finest and sheer softest intimates, swim and athleisure wear. May this success carry forward onto the next show in July.

http://www.interfiliere.com