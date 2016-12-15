Release date: 15 December 2016

Running time: 2h 13m

Director: Gareth Edwards

Producers: Kathleen Kennedy, Alison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel

Cast: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk

I‘d like to imagine these words in bright yellow, streaming across the screen filling the blackness of the night sky with hope. Hope of a new adventure in true George Lucas style. Well, before I begin to unravel a taster of Rogue One’s storyline- it’s definitely safe to say that director Gareth Edwards and his team brought life to a tale that in my opinion compliments the Star Wars saga.

Rogue One exists in a universe where Luke Skywalker’s sporadic appearance is noticed, however does not define the storyline or cease to stint the adventure. The unexpected group of heroes, lead by the fiesty Jyn Erso (the lovely Felicity Jones) undergo the almost impossible mission of nabbing the plans to the Death Star (the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction.)

“I wanted Jyn to be as human as possible. She’s strong when she needs to be, she’s incredibly determined and she has to be tough when she doesn’t feel it. But at the same time there is enormous vulnerability,” added Jones about her character. You’d think a small team taking on the Empire does seem rather ridiculous, however, in a clever series of events combined with distinctive and contemporary cinematography, you see how the Force, once again, is with you.

Ultimate Star Wars fans may not be 100% sold, perhaps 92,5% sold- however that being said I do think this is a great film to hit the cinemas with some mates on a Saturday night. It’s got the action- an authentic Star Wars trait as well as moments of comic relief with Rouge One’s very own designed droid—K-2SO, a reprogrammed Imperial security guard now loyal to the Alliance. He made for some profound moments and was the cause of a few shameless chuckles aloud.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story