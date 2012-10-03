P!nk recently released her latest single ‘Just Like Fire’ taken from the soundtrack to motion picture Alice Through the Looking Glass. In the video to the song which features both her husband and daughter, we see the singer hanging upside down from the ceiling wrapped in silk material and showing off the acrobatic skills before ending up in Alice Wonderland. Don’t forget to read our pages on both our male and female music artists to all the stories. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published. Name* Email* Website Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.