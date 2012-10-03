The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top restaurants and eateries in town with regular reviews. In this issue, we enjoyed the exquisite cuisine at MOMO Restaurant, just off London’s Regent Street which offers North African and Mediterranean dining in a relaxed Moroccan environment. We also visited the sensational BUSABA in nearby Oxford Circus with its delicious authentic Thai in a nice tranquil setting. Our last review is on established HUGO’s Restaurant based in Berlin at the Hotel Intercontinental. The Bite also discovers the history and the latest product offerings of established beverage brands.