Few of life’s pleasures more idyllic than a weekend away in the countryside, especially when you’re booked into a gorgeous spa hotel. Clean crisp air and crisper linens coupled with a stress melting facial and a delicious dinner a perfect weekend make and I enjoyed the most perfect of weekends at the Macdonald Frimley Hall Hotel & Spa.

559fe4ec5dccf_room_303_bedroom

Nestled in the leafy suburbs of Surrey, Frimley Hall is a stunning venue to while away a weekend. For those who ilk at the thought of venturing too far away from the concrete comforts of the M25 and its stretch of greater London, Frimley is just the teeniest of drives away and yet retains all the charms one associates with the countryside.

The hotel itself is set amongst a charming private garden, the plush green foliage extending to the Victorian manor house itself. There’s something about a building clad in ivy that lends a charming storybook feel and the scenic view on arrival was instantly soothing when I visited the property with a friend late this summer.

Once ensconced in our beautiful room it was as peaceful as one would hope. The spacious rooms are traditionally decorated, and our suite came complete with a living area (perfect for lounging and sipping champagne), generous sized bathroom suite and best of all, a large and extremely comfortable bed. With its stain glassed windows and oak staircases, Frimley Hall is a regal space, offset against the state of the art spa and fitness centre housed in the hotels modern extension, bringing together an old world with new.

Be sure to check out our upcoming Winter issue for the my full review of the lovely weekend spent at Frimley Hall, complete with a run down of their amazing spa and excellent restaurant. 

About The Author

Gina Gill

International Media Correspondent A self-confessed coffee addict, collector of fabulous high heels and a lover of the written word, I’m a twenty-something designer and writer. A consummate multi-tasker who plans on taking over the world of fashion one story at a time, I adore the romance of historical fashion as much as the conceptual rhythm of London’s rising talents and devote my time between writing and designing my fantasy wardrobe. With a style that’s Dior’s New Look meets Holly Golightly, I’ve never met a full skirt or a tiara that I didn’t immediately fall in love with and firmly believe that high heels, lipstick and a little poise are all daily essentials. Why wait for a special occasion! As The Bite Magazine’s Media Correspondent, I invite you to follow me as I travel the globe to bring you the latest catwalk reviews, luxury fashion, the crème de la crème of the beauty industry, the hottest new restaurants, hotels, literature and so much more…

