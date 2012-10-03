Few of life’s pleasures more idyllic than a weekend away in the countryside, especially when you’re booked into a gorgeous spa hotel. Clean crisp air and crisper linens coupled with a stress melting facial and a delicious dinner a perfect weekend make and I enjoyed the most perfect of weekends at the Macdonald Frimley Hall Hotel & Spa.

Nestled in the leafy suburbs of Surrey, Frimley Hall is a stunning venue to while away a weekend. For those who ilk at the thought of venturing too far away from the concrete comforts of the M25 and its stretch of greater London, Frimley is just the teeniest of drives away and yet retains all the charms one associates with the countryside.

The hotel itself is set amongst a charming private garden, the plush green foliage extending to the Victorian manor house itself. There’s something about a building clad in ivy that lends a charming storybook feel and the scenic view on arrival was instantly soothing when I visited the property with a friend late this summer.

Once ensconced in our beautiful room it was as peaceful as one would hope. The spacious rooms are traditionally decorated, and our suite came complete with a living area (perfect for lounging and sipping champagne), generous sized bathroom suite and best of all, a large and extremely comfortable bed. With its stain glassed windows and oak staircases, Frimley Hall is a regal space, offset against the state of the art spa and fitness centre housed in the hotels modern extension, bringing together an old world with new.

Be sure to check out our upcoming Winter issue for the my full review of the lovely weekend spent at Frimley Hall, complete with a run down of their amazing spa and excellent restaurant.