New York Fashion Week flew by in a subartic blur, with Manhattans tempestuous weather, North West’s tantrums and Anna Wintours eye rolls clocking up most of the headlines. Front row tears aside, there were some beautiful and some not so beautiful collections presented so here’s my round up of the best of the best.

Every season there’s always one show that everyone waits for with bated breath and this years was undoubtedly Peter Copping’s debut at Oscar De La Renta. Following the beloved designers death, emotions were always going to run high as the world waited to assess how De La Renta’s hand picked successor would fare and it was a stunning debut. Beautifully rendered, the collection was filled with the sort of fare De La Renta customers will adore, from the luxurious, fox fur trimmed cashmere skirts to the full skirted day suits. Of course the house is known for it’s breath taking dresses and Copping did not disappoint. From the ivory strapless number adorned with appliquéd roses to the full skirts satin ball gowns, the dresses were undoubtedly both Oscar worthy, and worth of Oscar.

As for the rest, it seems the designers of New York were in a moody headspace for AW15 and if there is one thing we know for certain it’s this – black is definitely the new black. Alexander Wang gave us petulant, grungy and lashing of black – all Wang signatures but this season he amped up the luxe, using rich fabrications: velvet trims on knits and shearling coats.

Meanwhile Marc Jacobs gave us dense, layered and theatrical, with masculine fabrics offset against ultra feminine silhouettes and opulent sequinned embellishments.

And the inky tones were of course present at Donna Karan, where the designer continued her elevation of the working woman’s wardrobe with richly embroidered & brocade coats, tuxedo jackets and layered silken skirts paired with crisp white shirts.

Whilst there were many, many, MANY other shows (quite why there are so many NY shows I cannot fathom) they were largely commercial offerings, perfect for adorning shop floors but less perfect perhaps, for catching ones eye amongst a litany of shows.