New Clarins Extra Firming for eyes and neck collection

Clarins has launched their new addition to their extra firming range for eyes and neck.

Their research has proven the existence of new vital proteins able to spring back supportive cells and fibres links to help the skin to be perfectly aligned, with better and longer lasting elasticity, contour and also radiance. The Extra Firming Complex incorporates organic plants, such as Green Banana and Lemon Thyme, chosen especially for their magical properties to push the skin to its optimal structure, resulting in a glower, firmer and smoother appearance.

Now that the science bit is done, we can discover the new collection:

EXTRA-FIRMING EYE LIFT PERFECTING SERUM:

The light texture of this illuminating cream-gel is very refreshing and moisturising. The combination of the Extra-Firming Complex ingredients together with the addition of potent decongestant and skin smoother really give a lifting and smoothing effect all around the eye area. After testing my skin felt tighter, fresher and looked more compact and it felt like working instantly. My skin just loves it and it has been my personal “wake-me-up” treat every morning, even though it is perfect to use at night time too, on clean skin.

EXTRA-FIRMING EYE WRINKLE SMOOTHING CREAM:

In the Eye Wrinkle Smoothing Cream the special Extra-Firming Complex have been combined with Blackcurrant Buds extract and Shea butter to soothe, moisturize and nourish the delicate eye area, while essential Rose Wax adds smoothness by creating a protective film that minimize the appearance of fine lines. Great anti-oxidant, the Extra-Firming Eye Wrinkle Smoothing Cream is a very fresh and soothing treatment, a great help to combat signs of fatigue and keep your skin younger looking. Ideal to use at night on clean skin, it can be applied also during

the day when skin is very dry or exposed to cold temperatures, which it makes it perfect for winter time. I love to apply the cream in the morning after the Extra-Firming Eye Lift Perfecting Serum because it is when I do really need that little extra help around my eye area. The freshness and smoothing effect is also what I want as a base to my day time make-up application, and as any good make-up artist will say: “a good make-up is as good as the canvas underneath!”

EXTRA-FIRMING NECK ANTI-WRINKLE REJUVENATING CREAM:

Green Seaweed extracts and Sunflower Auxins, alongside the Extra-Firming Complex, are the base to this non-oily, lightweight and super smooth cream. Ideal to instantly lift, plump and rejuvenate the very delicate skin of the neck and décolleté, the tightening film forming on the skin surface will add a soft and velvety appearance leaving the skin looking younger and firmer. The best way to apply is morning and/or in the evening by gently massaging motions working from the chin to the décolleté area. It is recommended to exfoliate this area at least once a week to remove dead cells and stimulate cell renewal allowing the products to penetrate the skin deeper. I love the delicate scent of the

Extra-firming for Neck and I find it absolutely amazing, my skin just drinks it and with just few applications it feels and looks flawless – and it feels real great on hands too. I was impressed by the result of the new Extra-Firming range and as always with Clarins they are top of my Christmas Wish List this year!

The EXTRA-FIRMING FOR EYES AND NECK range is available Nationwide at all CLARINS outlet and www.clarins.co.uk

Giovanna Zac

Beauty Editor