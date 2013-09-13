We found something special at Pure London,MRJ hands-free bag which is something what you wear rather than carry. It has the appearance of a garment, with all the functionality of a bag. It looks like a piece of clothing such as a vest, tie, scarf, gun holster and button-up shirt. These items have hidden pockets that are large enough to fit your necessities comfortably. You can use them for shopping, amusement parks, festivals and fairs, parties, concerts, travelling, city tours, airport runs, train hopping

The product is a clever cross between a garment and a bag. The designer, Josephine Raffaella Magno, has carefully engineered MRJ Hands-Free Bags to be worn like garments but have the functionality of a purse.

The designer, Josephine Raffaella Magno was raised as an Italian-American girl in Naples, Italy. She graduated with a degree in Industiral Fashion Design from the Seconda Universtità degli studi di Napoli in Aversa. She was able to gain experience working with labels such as Gucci, Prada, Valentino, and Christian Louboutin, Cesare Paciotti, and Roberto Cavalli. Moving to live in Vienna, Austria, Josephine was captured by the city’s incredible affinity to the arts and culture. The city’s blend of contemporary art, along with its classical history inspired her to create her line, MRJ Hands-Free Bags.

Josephine’s concept of MRJ Hands-Free bags is taken from the study of human kinetics along with the practicality of travelling hands-free. Inspired by Amelia Earhart’s love for travelling and the designs of her leather aviation apparel in the late 1920’s and early 1930’s, MRJ Hands-Free bags was able to combine these aspects with a mix of Italian creativity, and good old American ingenuity. Now Josephine has brought MRJ Hands-Free Bags to an international level having attended the Vienna Fashion Week in 2010 and 2011, Copenhagen International Fashion Fair, Fashion Show’s in Los Angeles.

MRJ HF bag is special because it is combination of style, comfort and practicality. You don’t have to compromise your fashion sense to be comfy or to be theft-proof! Throw away your fanny-packs/bum-bags and upgrade your hands-free lifestyle with MRJ. They don’t have seasonal collection jus timeless editions such as Classic Edition: Butterfly Box, Rocker Gun Holster, Classic Gun Holster, Tie. Limited Edition: Unique, one-of-a-kind items that are handmade by the designer. Denim Edition: Hoodie Bag, Vest Bag, Button-Up. The Classic Gun Holster and the Tie Bag were especially designed for men, but women can use it too.

MRJ Hands-Free Bags have also been seen on celebrities such as American pop star Anastacia, S.S.C. Napoli’s international Slovakian soccer superstar Marek Hamsik, Sex and the City star David Eigenberg, aka Miranda’s husband “Steve Brady”, Chris Aguilar (winner of the Austrian Pop Stars television show), and Akram Sedkaoui (French House Singer).

