HD Brows®: The Ultimate Eyebrow Kit

I, for one, have OCD when it comes to my eyebrows! As a child they were quite thick and very unruly and after years of over threading, it took me even more years to grow them back so I am now hyper-sensitive to their appearance!

As an aspiring make-up artist I have learned how a good brow can shape and sculpt the face completely transforming a look, so a good kit is always essential and that is why I am so thankful for HD Brows®: The Ultimate Eyebrow Kit!! These chic compacts come in three colour combinations – ‘Bombshell’, ‘Foxy’ and ‘Vamp’ – each tailored to complement a different skin tone and hair colouring. Each palette contains four long lasting and specially selected matte, neutral powders which can be used alone or blended to achieve the perfect shade for your eyes and brows.

In addition to your beautiful brows, Bespoke Brows, 2013 sees the launch

of the new HD BROWS® Powder Base, Blusher, Bronzer and Brush Collection.

The blusher & bronzer are beautifully pigmented working across all skin tones and can be built up to each individuals desired look. If you want a sun-kissed glow, or you would prefer a chiseled contour, with these you can achieve it!

Helping to create an even skin tone, the HD BROWS® Powder Base is a

compact pressed mineral powder foundation in 6 perfect shades. Used lightly and naturally or more liberally for full coverage the smooth formula blending seamlessly and absorbing excess oils to create a flawless finish.

And if that wasn’t enough the HD BROWS® Brush Collection is now available to

purchase and includes 13 brushes and features every brush you’ll ever need!

Azryah Harvey,

Beauty Blogger