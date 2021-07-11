launches Summer Block Party Series

Bermondsey Street’s favourite bar hosts a series of block parties this summer to celebrate the simple enjoyment of togetherness and community. On the last Friday of each month, the whole of Holyrood Street is taken over; Tigre Tacos are served, seasonal cocktails are mixed, and a summertime soundtrack is played. The first party at the end of July will be in celebration of Nine Lives’ 4th birthday.

Nine Lives Alley is an open-air slice of modern Mexico, a rare oasis nestled in a hidden pocket of London Bridge. The tropical vibes from Nine Lives cocktail bar spill out onto the cobbled street, set under a canopy, with rattan lampshades and festoon lighting overhead, surrounded by tropical potted plants and desert grasses. Each block party will kick off in the late afternoon sunshine, with new summer serves including the Rhubarb Americano, using their own homegrown rhubarb from the back garden. Tacos and tostadas are served from the legendary Tigre Tacos truck – choose from favourites such as Baja Fish and Camarones tacos, made with grilled king prawns, habanero and roasted pineapple salsa.

Dates: 30th July, 27th August, 24th September, which conveniently coincides with payday helping the guests bring in the weekend in style.

www.ninelivesbar.com

