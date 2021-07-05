REGION OF MURCIA PARTNERS WITH LOVE VELO AND LAUNCHES NEW CYCLING ITINERARIES

The Costa Cálida – Region of Murcia has partnered with Love Velo, the UK’s fastest-growing cycling business. They have launched two new itineraries targeting British cycling enthusiasts, encouraging them to choose this corner of southeast Spain for their next cycling holiday.

The partnership campaign focuses on Murcia as an alternative to more traditional cycling destinations, and addresses experienced riders and cycling clubs primarily, showcasing the region’s favourable cycling conditions and facilities. Being one of Spain’s best-kept secrets, the Costa Cálida – Region of Murcia is an ideal destination for nature lovers with quiet roads, winding mountains and deep valleys that lend themselves to road cycling, mountain biking and hiking.

New Curated Itineraries

Love Velo (lovevelo.co.uk) offers a four-night Murcia cycling holiday, ideal for cyclists who prefer a hassle-free journey emphasising the peace and serenity the sport can bring. The route begins and ends in Los Alcazares on the Costa Cálida coast, gradually taking cyclists through The Portman Hills and Calblanque Regional Park. The itinerary takes guests through sweeping landscapes, over and around impressive mountains, and past the striking views of local vineyards and olive groves.

The holiday is priced from £395 per person and includes accommodation in Los Alcazares, meals, bike hire, airport transfers, emergency assistance and essential bike repair equipment.

Love Velo (lovevelo.co.uk) also offers a four-night La Manga cycling holiday, the perfect escape for those looking to join locals on a ride from La Manga to the Portman hills in the morning and then for a spot of tennis or a round of golf later in the afternoon. Cyclists will climb hills with panoramic views before descending towards the Mar Menor with stunning views of Murcia’s dramatic coastline.

The holiday is priced from £495 per person and includes accommodation in La Manga, meals, bike hire, airport transfers, emergency assistance and essential bike repair equipment.

With an average of over 300 days of sunshine each year, the Costa Cálida – Region of Murcia is where the Mediterranean Sea meets Spain’s most beautiful regions, complete with sweeping landscapes and rich cultural heritage. As a further incentive for cycling holidaymakers, the Costa Cálida – Region of Murcia has introduced free travel insurance, which covers foreign visitors in the event of a Covid-19 infection.

The new free travel insurance will be offered to all foreign visitors from July 01 who stay in regulated tourist accommodation and cover medical and pharmaceutical expenses, transportation and/or repatriation costs, and expenses for extension of stay. These elements, combined with the fact that it holds the title of Spain’s Capital of Gastronomy 2021, make it one of the most competitive destinations for Brits looking to holiday overseas later this year.

For more information on Costa Cálida – Region of Murcia, visit www.murciaturistica.es/en

