Launch new giraffe rooms to help raise money for Edinburgh Zoo’s new residents

To celebrate the majestic creatures returning to the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo after 15 years, Hotel Indigo Edinburgh York Place welcomes travellers to spend the night in their new giraffe-themed rooms, with part of the proceeds from each stay being donated to the wildlife conservation charity.

Complete with tasteful patterned wallpaper, wooden animal wall features, and artistic interpretations of the fascinating animal on each wall, the room makes for an exciting overnight for couples, before visiting the giraffes at the zoo.

Preferring a family staycation over a full-blown safari, travellers with children have a treat in store. Little zookeepers can enjoy a complimentary plush giraffe toy, a cardboard fire to toast their marshmallows, and a snug night’s sleep in a tepee, just as if they were sleeping under the stars somewhere in the wilds of Africa. Giraffe-loving guests will also receive discounted zoo tickets for the whole of their group as part of the package.

The five male giraffes arrived at their new home in the capital in May after travelling from different zoos across the UK. The numbers of giraffes have been in a steady decline since the 1980s, due to habitat loss and poaching, and the RZSS team hope these glorious animals will help to raise awareness and support for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation’s work to save the species.

Gerald, Fennessy, Gilbert, Arrow, and Ronnie have been settling into the zoo’s new purpose-built enclosure with plenty of space for the herd to roam and a hilltop house to enjoy the best views over the city. To make sure there is no need to crane your neck, the enclosure has high-level viewing platforms, for visitors to witness the beauty of the giraffes face-to-face. Something many wildlife fanatics have only dreamt about.

For the entirety of June and July, Hotel Indigo Edinburgh York Place will also be giving away free zoo tickets to guests that check into any room with the first or last name of Gerald, Fennessy, Gilbert, Arrow, and Ronnie!

Located in Edinburgh’s bustling New Town, the Georgian listed Hotel Indigo Edinburgh York Place is close to all the capital’s major attractions. The hotel’s interior is a mixture of modern design and images of the New Town over the years, including St Andrews Square and Carlton Hill. A perfect base to explore the city, the hotel also has The Turquoise Thistle Bar & Lounge, to unwind and enjoy a delicious meal after a day of adventure.

HOW TO BOOK

You can now pre-book your stay in a giraffe room at the Hotel Indigo Edinburgh York Place from just £189 per night, including zoo tickets, bus tickets, and breakfast. Request preferred time and date of zoo visit whilst booking. Pre-booking is essential. £3 from each stay is donated to RZSS to help care for the giraffes at Edinburgh Zoo and support work to protect the species in the wild.

Pre-book your stay at https://edinburgh.hotelindigo.com/giraffe/

