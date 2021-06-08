CHEF ADAM HANDLING OPENS A BRAND NEW VENUE, HIS FIRST EVER OUTSIDE OF LONDON

Renowned Chef Adam Handling will be opening his first ever venue outside of London – The Loch & The Tyne, a restaurant, pub, and rooms in the countryside of Old Windsor.

Following an unprecedented year for the hospitality industry, including the closure of two of his own restaurants, Adam is determined his group will bounce back from this long year of lockdowns all guns blazing, with the opening of his first-ever pub. Adam intends to make this one of the most sustainable pubs in the UK, complete with luxury bedrooms for overnight guests.

Everything about The Loch & The Tyne is rooted in ‘Sustainable British luxury’, with exceptional attention to detail in every corner and truly personal touches throughout. The venue is the perfect countryside location for weddings, private events, and country getaways. Adam and the team have designed bespoke packages, including the Gastronomic package which offers a 2-night stay, lunch or dinner in both Adam’s flagship restaurant The Frog in Covent Garden and The Loch & The Tyne, as well as a private chauffeur to take guests to and from each of Adam’s locations.

In another first for Adam, he has named two of his chefs as Co-Chef Proprietors. Adam’s core ethos behind his restaurant group is the development of his team, which is why Steven Kerr, his Group Executive Chef, and Jonny McNeil, Head Chef at Adam Handling Chelsea, will be taking the reins on Adam’s most exciting venture. Steven and Jonny have worked for Adam for 13 and 11 years respectively and Adam is gifting them this new site as an opportunity to showcase the skills they have learnt during their time with Adam. In fact, the name of the pub is representative of where Adam first met both Steven and Jonny – 2008 in Newcastle and 2010 in St Andrews.

Adam’s vision for The Loch & The Tyne is for it to be a local favourite, a home-from-home for destination diners, as well as enticing both UK travellers and international holidaymakers looking for the perfect countryside escape in this iconic Royal Borough.

PUB

The Loch & The Tyne will be Adam’s take on a traditional British pub. Open 7 days a week, every day of the year, it offers a relaxed and cosy space where guests can pop in for a quick drink or retreat for the day trying out the thoughtfully-curated list of local craft beers and wine. The menu will celebrate English wines, both still and sparkling, as well as offering a fine wine selection at much lower margins to make fine wine accessible.

The pub snacks menu will be an exercise in luxurious sustainability, showcasing Adam’s commitment to minimising food waste and creating quintessentially British zero-waste dishes. The team will be utilising the whole lamb, including the offal, to make their own haggis for ‘Haggis scotch egg, sauce ‘a broon’’. It’s also in the pub where guests will find Adam’s signature snacks – those craving Adam’s ‘Chicken Butter’ will find it served with warm Newcastle brown ale sourdough, and, of course, his much-loved ‘Cheese Doughnuts’ will be in plentiful supply.

RESTAURANT

With Steven and Jonny having been Adam’s right-hand men for so long, there’s no doubt guests can expect the same Adam Handling brilliance in Windsor that they have come to know and love in London. As well as signature favourites from over the years, including ‘Mother’, ‘Lobster Wagyu’ and The Frog E1’s legendary ‘Mac & Cheese’, you’ll find some new additions from Steven and Jonny’s fresh country inspiration, utilising the vegetable gardens that have been designed for a constantly-changing sustainable menu. Although the full menu is yet to be revealed, guests can expect a true celebration of seasonal British produce, including a take on Balmoral chicken, with foraged wild garlic and black truffles. The Sunday Lunch is also one not to be missed – think Beef Wellington, horseradish and smoked hispi cabbage, paired with incredible English wines. Equally, no pub is a pub in Adam’s eyes unless it has an incredible trifle on the menu, and this one is a real treat as the recipe is inspired by Jonny’s grandmother.

The restaurant interiors will reflect the history of the building and the local area. Originally two gamekeepers’ cottages, wood plays a huge part in the design along with characterful accents of brass and copper. This more traditional style is cleverly juxtaposed with some of Adam’s favourite modern art pieces.

ROOMS

The two bedrooms available at The Loch & The Tyne have been created with history and luxury in mind – every piece of furniture tells a story. Expect ultra-comfortable beds, a freestanding bath in the living room and peace and tranquility all round. Room packages include a decadent breakfast feast and the ideal countryside extras, such as full access to the gardens and the option to take one of the Nespresso Velosophy bikes (made using recycled coffee capsules) for a spin round the local area.

Whilst Adam and his group are widely known for their commitment to sustainability, this opening represents an opportunity for Adam to implement it on a larger scale that’s rooted in every aspect of the building. He’s determined to make this one of the UK’s most sustainable pubs. The site includes its own vegetable gardens, orchard, flowerbeds, an area for composting biodegradable waste from the kitchen, and solar panels to reduce electricity consumption. Adam has also teamed up with Estrella Damm to create an eco-beer garden which will incorporate solar-panelled phone charging points, blankets made from recycled materials, hot water bottle covers knitted by Adam’s mum, and table décor using homegrown herbs. Upcycled furniture has been used throughout the entire building, and water used in all of the sinks will be recycled as toilet water, minimising water waste.

Says Chef Owner Adam Handling, “Without the strength and versatility of my incredible team, I wouldn’t have even been able to open anything this year, let alone this absolutely stunning pub. I’ve always dreamed of having a pub as part of the group and to have Steven and Jonny, who have both worked with me for such a long time, at my side is such a great feeling. They aren’t just my team, they’re my best friends and have helped me to build my restaurant group. To be able to make them Co-Chef Proprietors is the most exciting and rewarding feeling in the world. I’ll be visiting them every Sunday for a roast and a pint!”

www.lochandtyne.com

reservations@lochandtyne.com

