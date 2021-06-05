A SLICK NEW ADDITION TO CHELSEA’S DINING SCENE NOW OPEN

As a neighbourhood, Chelsea is home to many of London’s best loved restaurants and so it is with great anticipation that an exciting new addition will soon be entering the fold. From the team behind Notting Hill institution ULI, comes HUŎ, the latest venture from partners Michael Lim, Graham Rebak and Adam Wilkie, opening 1s t June 2021 on Chelsea’s Park Walk.

Once again showcasing his unique blend of clean, fresh and healthy Asian food, Restaurateur Michael Lim has curated a menu encompassing carefully selected dishes from around China and Southeast Asia, all prepared from scratch using traditional Chinese, Thai, Malay and Singaporean disciplines. Highlights include Triple-Cooked Dover Sole with Asparagus, Garlic & Chilli and Stir-Fried Beef Fillet with Spicy Black Pepper Sauce.

As an established figure on London’s Asian restaurant scene Michael’s menu for HUŎ will represent a lifetime’s work and will showcase the same hallmarks which have made ULI’s food offering so popular. Favouring a balanced choice of snacks, small plates and main dishes, each with their own distinct and individual flavours, HUŎ will delight its clientele with well-loved dishes as well as weekly, seasonal specials.

HUŎ’s ambition is to create an inviting and vibrant destination to be swiftly absorbed into Chelsea’s local dining scene, becoming a firm favourite of both locals and visitors alike. Commenting on the opening Graham Rebak states; “With hospitality finally reopening after far too long a slumber, we are thrilled that HUŎ’s launch coincides with an eagerly awaited restaurant renaissance. We’ve taken our time over HUŎ and now is undoubtedly the right moment to introduce London to the next iteration of our story. ULI’s success has confirmed the demand for our brand of informal classic Asian cooking and combined with Jonathan Clark’s crisp and cool interiors, we are confident that Chelsea locals will be quick to add HUŎ to their little black book of regular haunts.”

HUŎ’s light and soothing design has been conceived by RIBA London Award-winner Jonathan Clark Architects. Renowned for collaborating closely with his clients, Clark’s vision perfectly encapsulates the restaurant’s ethos in its approach to both its food and drink offering. Many will fondly remember the immediate vicinity surrounding the restaurant when it was popularly known as ‘ Chelsea Beach’ and it is this association which has inspired much of the interior design.

Driftwood colours by way of bleached timber banquettes and flooring and a white timber raft ceiling, combined with an abundance of natural light surrounded by tropical plans, ensures a fresh and airy ambience in which to enjoy some of the capital’s best Asian food. Situated towards the back of the restaurant, the banquettes each sit six and as well as providing a more intimate setting for small group gatherings, can also all be taken collectively to provide a private dining area for up to thirty-six. In warmer months the restaurant’s frontage will be fully opened serving as the backdrop to four pavement tables, thereby continuing the lofty ambience throughout.

Huge supporters of emerging artists, to complement the restaurant’s design Graham and Adam turned to renowned online gallery Saatchi Art. The eight original artworks now gracing the walls at HUŎ showcase five paintings from South Korean artist Keun-Ju Park and three from Hong Kong-born photographer Cody Choi.

As well as the restaurant, HUŎ will boast a separate bar area where guests can linger over drinks including a fantastic selection of Asian-inspired cocktails alongside some of the more unusual and often coveted Japanese whiskies, vodkas and craft beer. Signature cocktails include an Asian Negroni (gin, Campari, vermouth, sake) and a Lychee Martini (vodka, vermouth, lychee). A reduced food menu will also be available at the bar.

With the combined experience of its senior team spanning the creation and launch of some of London’s most sought after destinations and brands, HUŎ marks an exciting new opening on Chelsea’s drinking and dining scene and one to watch out for over the coming months.

The restaurant will open for lunch and dinner, Monday – Sunday,

HUŎ 9 Park Walk, London SW10 0AJ

huo.london

