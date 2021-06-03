A cult casual eatery dedicated to the humble egg (Clarence Court Burford Browns no less) has opened in Monument where these spherical sensations can be enjoyed any way you like, with a myriad of vegan options! As we know, there is simply no eggscuse for bad food, and as life is short, and time is precious, you need a place that offers these protein-packed oval delights throughout the day – EggRun has hatched.

From when the cockerel crows through to when the sun sets, there are all manner of eggy delights to crack on with at EggRun, and with every dish created by Executive Chef, John Skotidas of Mazi, the recipes are top notch. From the Originals including the namesake EggRun; scrambled eggs, caramelised onions, cheddar cheese, chives and EggRun’s secret sauce on a warm brioche bun; to Cup on The Run; scrambled eggs, avocado and feta cream. Vegans are also amply catered for with choices including the VeganRun; vegan scrambled ‘eggs’, caramelised onions, vegan cheddar cheese, chives, chilli, spring onions and EggRun’s secret sauce on a warm vegan brioche bun.

Burgers come three-ways with the New Yolker; organic 100% HG Walter organic beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, fried egg, crispy onions, caramelised onions, gherkins, tomato and EggRun’s secret sauce on a warm flour bun. For those that love a little decadence in their lives the Truffle Run includes a rich home-made truffle-infused sauce, adding a bit of bling to your burger. Make it meat-free with the Beyond Run, which swaps the beef burger for a Beyond ‘meat’ patty and be sure to look out for the meal deals where you can enjoy a burger, fries and drink from only £12.95.

And, for those looking to keep it light, healthy and carb-free, the TacoRun offers scrambled eggs, feta cream cheese, EggRun secret sauce, caramelised onions and chives on a bed of romaine lettuce.

Egg-lovers can also enjoy a selection of salads courtesy of these culinary shape shifters from the Eggy Caesar Salad; lettuce, avocado, hard-boiled egg, chicken breast, croutons, shaved Parmesan and drizzled with a Caesar dressing, to the Healthy Seasonal Salad with kale, walnuts, seasonal fruit, raisins, Parmesan, avocado, hard-boiled egg, balsamic glaze and a honey and mustard dressing.

Eggstras include Sweet Potato Fries and Skin on Fries – perfect for dipping into runny yolks – make them ‘Savage’ by topping with melted cheese, onions and gherkins. Sugar cravings are satisfied with homemade cookies; Oat, Raisin and Lemon; Chocolate Chunk or Double Chocolate and there’s also a vegan Chocolate Brownie.

Drinks include freshly squeezed juices such as the Green Machine (apple, cucumber, pineapple, kale, mint and lime) and Fresh Berry (apple, strawberry, raspberry, lemon and basil) alongside Allpress coffee, Remedy Raw Kombucha, Cano water and Trip CBD-infused drinks.

Offering style as well as substance, the space itself is more than a humble egg box: A statement living wall with the motto ‘eggs are my spirit animal’ in luminous neon creates a focal point in the eaterie, whilst a bright white brick wall and retro geometric graphics in grey, yellow and white give the space a fresh and laid-back vibe. With plenty of bar stools and banquettes to perch on, it’s perfect for a quick pitstop or a relaxed hungover road to recovery. Two quirky egg seats are destined for TikTok glory and, for savvy social media types, EggRun’s Instagram feed is a lesson in egg porn wizardry.

Co-founders and rulers-of-the roost Asher Grant and Laurent Manuel, alongside Executive chef John Skotidas have created a menu that is fabulously free-range and creative-to-the-core. Sustainable and ethical packaging is at the heart of the business – all packaging is biodegradable, compostable or recyclable with no single use plastic.

EggRun is also available for local delivery from Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

EggRun – you won’t be able to get en-oeuf of it…

OPENING HOURS

Monday – Friday: 7am – 7pm, Saturday: 10am – 3pm

EggRun – 46 Fish St Hill Bridge, London EC3R 6BR

E: info@EggRunGroup.com

Website: www.theEggRun.com

Like this: Like Loading...