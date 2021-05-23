An experience unlike any other at NYX Hotel London Holborn

Explore. Share. Enjoy. Unwind

The city’s hottest new spot for good food, innovative cocktails and an electric atmosphere, NYX Hotel London Holborn is a unique and exciting destination in London’s mid-town. Named after the Greek goddess of the night, and designed for the open-minded, the curious, and the culturally savvy, NYX Hotel celebrates the vibrancy and culture of the city, providing guests with an experience quite unlike any other.

PLAY

Come dusk, NYX Hotel truly comes alive. With DJs hitting the decks until 3am on weekends and a carefully curated range of engaging events, no two nights are ever the same. From the sultry lighting and incredible music to thought-provoking modern artwork and creative food and cocktails, NYX Hotel is an unmissable spot for visitors to London and locals alike.

For those looking to explore, the NYX Hotel ‘City Lovers’ team has a black book of London’s hidden gems, from stores to secret gardens and everything in between, including access to some of the capital’s best cultural events, making it the perfect base to discover and celebrate the city.

SLEEP

Complete with 213 ultra-modern bedrooms and suites, the NYX Hotel rooms are designed with relaxed luxury and comfort in mind. From cosy Little Star bedrooms perfect for two, to spacious Super Star suites – dubbed the ‘Crash Pads’ – ideal for the ultimate sleepover with two kings size beds and a small lounge-style area, and Down to Earth rooms with a super king bed. Each space has elegant furniture and contemporary touches with every detail considered.

Playful, and bold with dramatic oversized artwork; bedrooms feature exclusively designed ‘Dream’ beds with bespoke feather and down duvets; fully stocked Smeg fridges; Nespresso coffee machines; and robes and slippers. Add 24-hour room service and surprising VIP touches for every guest, and NYX Hotel is the perfect place to start and end the party.

EAT

From working breakfasts to light lunches, leisurely brunches and late-night suppers, NYX Bar & Restaurant offers an all-day menu with familiar, comforting dishes with a modern twist. Choices include a breakfast tortilla with smoked bacon, portobello mushrooms, roast plum tomatoes and sauté potatoes; aubergine schnitzel; tequila and chipotle prawn tostadas, and buttermilk chicken; as well as a creole crayfish burger and the signature NYX raclette burger. With the kitchen open until 2am most nights, grazing options and midnight bites come in the form of ninja buffalo wings, margarita chicken stick and the ‘mother of all nacho platters’.

DRINK

Mix and mingle over ‘Dressed Up’ and ‘Undressed’ Insta-worthy cocktails with signatures serves from Apple Slice Sour – Wild Turkey 101 bourbon, lemon juice, Monin apple pie syrup and egg white; to Two Smoking Barrels – a zesty blend of Curado Espadin tequila, fresh lime and agave syrup, topped with dashes of Lagavulin; and Hackney Chariot – the perfect pick me up combining East London Liquor Company vodka, fresh lime, cucumber bitters and topped with Fentiman’s ginger beer. There’s also a tequila library featuring over 20 varieties from popular serves through to more niche mezcals. A carefully curated selection of wines, champagnes and local beers on tap completes the line-up.

UNWIND

Dramatic with black and white tiles, neon signage, and bold splashes of artwork, the Rena Spa features an expansive indoor 13-metre Greco-Roman swimming pool with retractable floor for private events, a fully equipped gym offering weekly yoga, pilates and personal training classes; a sauna and steam room; and two elegant, spacious suites for pampering and rejuvenating treatments.

NYX ART & DESIGN

Designed by hospitality interior specialists, Garuda Design, the hotel delivers a luxurious lifestyle experience – every space, room, nook and cranny has been curated with networking, socialising and unwinding in mind.

Making a bold statement from the offset and demanding attention, renowned street artist Dan Kitchener has covered the façade of the building with a colourful and eye-catching display that is part mural, part graffiti; while a collection of abstract and neon art, curated in partnership with Art Loves, adorns the walls and interiors throughout the hotel.

NYX DOES BUSINESS DIFFERENTLY

From stylish corners for casual meetings and catch-ups to large scale events, NYX Hotel offers a range of designer spaces perfectly suited for private hire. Whether it’s an intimate private party, a new product launch, or celebratory event for up to 120 guests, each room offers a vibrant and inspiring setting to embrace the city’s electrifying spirit. Come 2022, an exclusive 10th floor rooftop bar will also open for private hire.

NYX Hotel London Holborn – we own the night.

NYX Hotel London Holborn by Leonardo Hotels

50-60 Southampton Row, Holborn, London, WC1B 4AR.

020 7242 1800

http://www.hotelsbynyx.com/

F: NYX Hotel London Holborn | I:@nyx_holborn | T:@nyxholborn

