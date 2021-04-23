Home

SUNSETS, SKYLINES, AT LONDONS NEWEST ROOFTOP BAR OPENS IN THE CITY 

A summer of socialising is coming and with it arrives Sabine, Londons newest rooftop bar, opening in the heart of St Pauls on Godliman Street on 20th May. With spectacular views of the cathedral and its own destination entrance, Sabine offers a chilled vibe, botanical interiors, contemporary cocktails and delicious bar food. And, with two outside terraces, one with a retractable roof for all-weather drinking and dining, Sabine is truly a bar for all seasons.

 From afterwork drinks to weekend lounging, Sabine will offer an array of seasonally-changing bar-friendly bites and impressive sharing plates; from burrata with white peach, pistachio and toast; and chilli and lemon crab sticks with brown crab ketchup; through to exquisite sharers of grilled octopus with Mojo Rojo sauce, lemon and crispy shallots; and roasted aubergine with confit onions, pomegranate and zhoug.

 An array of beautifully crafted cocktails will embrace the bars botanical theme using premium spirits, with signature serves including What The Dickens, mixed with Beefeater 24 Gin, Grand Marnier, orange and lemon juice, fresh raspberries, and topped with Fever-Tree Blood Orange Soda; and Whizz Fizz, a refreshing serve made with Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger, elderflower cordial, crème de cassis and lemon juice. Each concoction is presented in suitably stylish glassware, and delicately garnished for those Insta-worthy moments. Add to this an array of local gins, great wines and a good selection of champagnes, and Sabine is destined to be this summers hottest spot. 

Sabine  7th Floor, Leonardo Royal Hotel London St Pauls, 10 Godliman St, London EC4V 5AJ 

www.sabinelondon.co.uk (coming soon) 

