Michelin star chef Alyn Williams at Wardian London

Discover one of London’s most exclusive dining experiences this summer

In partnership with leading botanically inspired development Wardian, Michelin star chef Alyn Williams will launch an exclusive two-day ‘Dine in the Sky’ experience on 11 and 12 June 2021.

Located at The Observatory at Wardian, a never seen before 53rd floor bar offering iconic 360° views of the City, The O2 and Canary Wharf, Alyn Williams will be opening his new sky-high pop up for lunch and dinner, with all four supper clubs having a maximum of 24 guests per sitting to ensure the most exclusive, intimate experience.

Following the success of his two Michelin star ‘Alyn Williams at The Westbury’ restaurant, the pop up is the ‘National Chef of the Year’ and the four-time AA rosette award-winner’s latest project of 2021. The menu will pay homage to East London local Alyn’s culinary journey starting at his childhood, where his father’s passion for cooking was passed on, and from his own travel food experiences in Cornwall. Dishes will include truffle arancini, crab tartlet, Kombu cured Cornish mackerel and beef sirloin. Alyn is known for taking the best locally sourced ingredients and adding his own character to them in a refined and sophisticated way, making sure the flavour and simple enjoyment remains the main focus of every dish.

Lucky diners will not only get a sneak peek at The Observatory, which will be for residents only and is also one of the tallest bars in London, but they will also be dining amongst exotic plants and trees from across the world. Wardian is a world first in housing design that champions botanically inspired living unlike anywhere else in London’s dense urban environment. Developed by EcoWorld Ballymore and designed by Glenn Howells Architects, Wardian is situated overlooking South Quay in London’s Docklands and is a striking new addition to the skyscrapers of Canary Wharf.

The residential-led development comprises two slim towers of 55 and 50 storeys and will soon deliver 767 apartments. The aesthetic is inspired by the 19th Century Wardian Case by local physician and botanist Dr Nathaniel Bagshaw Ward. with giant glass cases exhibiting arrangements of trees and more than a hundred different species of exotic plants from across the world; evoking the botanic palm houses at Kew Gardens and the Barbican to create a tranquil oasis home environment. Every resident is a member of The Wardian Club, offering access to communal facilities, a gym, a cinema room, a 25-metre open air swimming pool and a vibrant 53rd floor sky high Observatory bar.

The private dining pop-up will take place on 11 and 12 June, with the lunch seating commencing at 13:00 and the dinner seating at 19:00.

Tickets are £100pp (includes set menu and welcome drink) and are available to purchase here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dine-in-the-sky-with-michelin-star-chef-alyn-williams-at-wardian-london-tickets-150758098531

