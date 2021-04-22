Focuses on Restorative Travel with Meaningful Experiences Across its Global Portfolio

From Water Spring Blessings in Bali to Diving Excursions in the Maldives, the Luxury Brand is Emphasizing the Importance of Reconnection in the Years to Come

Luxury boutique hotel brand, COMO Hotels and Resorts has rolled out a collection of meaningful and restorative experiences across its portfolio of 15 hotels and resorts worldwide, recognising that the travel industry in 2021 and beyond will emphasise more than ever, travel for a purpose. From traditional blessings in Bali to learning to surf in the Maldives, the bookable experiences encourage travellers to reconnect – whether with family, oneself or nature.

Cultural Immersion in Bali

At COMO Shambhala Estate in Bali – opening in July 2021 – guests can book a collection of Cultural Experiences that connect travellers with the spirituality of Bali from a Water Spring Blessing, Water Purification Tour, and an Ubud cultural tour and immersion. The Water Spring Blessing brings guests to the ancient spring of rejuvenating holy water just footsteps from the Ayung River. Dressed in traditional Balinese attire, guests will be guided through chanting and offerings by a local priest where they will wash beside a statue of the god Genesha, allowing the minerals to soak into the skin. While chanting, the priest will splash each participant three times with holy water. With this, guests will be considered new – clean in the mind and soul.

Master Surfing in the Maldives

For ocean and beach lovers, COMO Maalifushi, the first and only resort to open on the unspoilt Thaa Atoll, in the archipelago’s southern reaches is well regarded for its diving and surf breaks. Thanks to its remote location, travellers often have entire dive sites to themselves – spotting green turtles, parrot fish, octopus and even reef shark. The new COMO Maalifushi Surf Pass offers an expedition to the finest breaks and best-kept secrets of the region, surfing at three secluded atolls. Guests can learn from scratch or simply brush up on their board skills with a seasoned guide from the Tropicsurf School. For beginners, there are scuba diving lessons, PADI Open Water courses or an array of water sports, from kayaking to splash net dolphin cruises.

Learn the Art of Muay Thai in Thailand

At COMO Point Yamu in Phuket, Thailand, the Muay Thai Boxing class immerses guests in one of Thailand’s strongest traditions, with a recorded history in the region dating back to the 16th century. Muay Thai is sometimes referred to as ‘the art of the eight limbs’ because it trains the use of hands, elbows, knees and shins to strike opponents. Requiring serious core engagement, Muay Thai provides a well-rounded workout and good cardio training.

Join the Harvest in Tuscany

For those seeking to explore COMO’s gastronomic offering and to connect with nature at a deeper level, COMO Castello Del Nero – opening in June 2021 – introduces its ‘Green Gold – Olive Oil Harvesting’ experience from 15th October to 15th November. Tuscany is one of the best oil-producing regions in Italy, and the oil from Chianti is particularly green and spicy, with surprising hints of artichoke and pepper. The Castello’s ‘Green Gold’ experience will take guests through the stages of producing extra virgin olive oil from their very own olive tree. While the harvested oil is being bottled, a guided tasting session of Chianti produced olive oils forms part of this master class.

In addition to the various meaningful experiences available across the brand’s portfolio of hotels and resorts, COMO maintains its ongoing emphasis on wellbeing through its sister brand in wellness, COMO Shambhala. COMO Shambhala advocates proactive holistic wellness, combining modern science with ancient healing. Its practice drives real results through a team of experts, spa therapies, products, yoga centres, activity and energy-giving cuisine at the wellness retreats at each COMO Hotel and Resort.

For more information visit comohotels.com

