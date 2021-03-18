Home

Experience the White Isle like never before…

The Balearics has been pegged as one of the most likely destinations for a post-lockdown holiday, after news of a potential green corridorfor vaccinated UK travellers – and, after months of unrest, the slow pace and laidback-lifestyle of the White Isle has never been so appealing. Those looking experience an alternative side to Ibiza should look to Aiyanna; an effortlessly-cool beach restaurant set off the tourist track in Calo Nova Bay.

Showcasing a modern take on healthy food – bold flavours, organic produce and innovative sharing plates dominate the menu, where diners will find fresh seafood, zesty salads and seasonal greens plucked from the restaurants very own gardens. Offering more than just a meal, Aiyanna offers a truly authentic experience, providing guests with an insight into the island and all it has to offer. In an effort to restart Ibizas vibrant social calendar, this coming year, Aiyanna will host local artists, performances from musicians and talent, as well as pop-up food trucks with local artisan cuisine

From sun-rise to sun-set diners can sit back, relax and soak up the panoramic views of the Med, in the knowledge that the team have everything from the cuisine to the cocktails covered.

Aiyanna Ibiza reopens on 28th April – to book and for more information visit: https://www.aiyannaibiza.com/

 

