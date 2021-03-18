Home

LAUNCHES EGGS-TRAVAGANT EASTER DESSERTS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CADBURY

Creams Café has partnered with Cadbury on a range of dishes to sweeten up your Easter. Available to order online from 22nd March – 9th April (or while stocks last) via Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats, chocoholics will rejoice at these truly lavish creations.

Following the sell-out success of Creams Caf.’s decadent doughnuts, new for Easter is a box of Doughnuts with Cadbury Creme Eggs® and Cadbury Mini Eggs® (£8.95). Enjoy four delicious doughnuts: two coated with white chocolate and a drizzle of mango sauce, topped with half a Cadbury Creme Egg®; and two coated in milk chocolate, with a sprinkling of milk chocolate shavings and topped with a nest of Cadbury Mini Eggs®. You dough-not want to miss out on these.

For a truly indulgent treat, opt for the sky-high stack of Pancake Stack with Cadbury Mini Eggs® (£6.95). Tuck into a loaded plate of six fluffy American pancakes, drizzled with milk chocolate sauce and topped with milk chocolate shavings, and finished with a handful of Cadbury Mini Eggs®.

Creams Café – making Easter eggs-tra special this year.

Distributed by Roche Communications on behalf of Creams Café, 15th March 2021

