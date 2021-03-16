INTRODUCES AN ALL-NEW LUXURY CAR DOCUMENT HOLDER – AN ESSENTIAL BUT ELEGANT, FUNCTIONAL ALTERNATIVE FOR CLASSIC SPORTS CAR ENTHUSIASTS

Bologna-based company, The Outlierman, has launched a new luxury leather car document holder featuring its all-new ‘Outlierman’s Roads’ design



Smart and sophisticated, the car document holder is designed to be slim, requiring a minimal amount of space in any vehicle



100% handmade in Italy using full-grain calfskin leather and lined with drill cotton, each item is lovingly crafted by elite artisans, chosen for their world-class expertise in their relevant field



The Outlierman is an Italian company that creates luxury automotive accessories for driving enthusiasts

Bologna, 16 March 2020: Today, The Outlierman, makers of handcrafted luxury automotive-inspired accessories, introduces a new full-grain calfskin leather car document holder – featuring the all-new ‘Outlierman’s Roads’ pattern – to its ever-growing collection.

Allowing drivers to safely store vehicle documents in a smart and sophisticated protective case, the all-new car document holder was designed to be slim and slender, therefore requiring as little space as possible in a car – ideal for those with a small sports car and little storage space.

Using only the finest full-grain calfskin leather, each document holder features The Outlierman’s embossed logo, alongside their signature silver steering wheel logo, which appears on a convenient metal snap button for easy access and secure closure.

Andrea Mazzuca, founder of The Outlierman, said: “Following many customer requests, I’m delighted to announce the all-new car document holder from The Outlierman. As a classic sports car enthusiast myself, one inconvenience I’ve always had is not being able to store vehicle documents in a holder that is both elegant and functional, whilst also being reflective of the car I’m driving.

“We now provide a solution in the form of our new document holder, which offers classic automotive style with Italian handcraftsmanship. Using only the best materials, the use of cotton drill and full grain calfskin leather is in keeping with the rest of The Outlierman’s luxury leather driving accessory range.”

Inside, each holder is lined with the very latest ‘Outlierman’s Roads’ cotton drill internal lining, demonstrating the extraordinary work of The Outlierman’s talented design team, who have beautifully captured the passion and symbols of classic sports car driving. Exhibiting the user’s personality and passion for classic sports cars, this intricate design further enhances the document holder.

Containing three internal slots and one large pocket, this all-new car document holder is functional, helps to protect documents and provides enough space to enclose all the essential vehicle documents required, whilst minimising the amount of space being utilised in a car.

Formal, yet elegant, each product is affectionately handcrafted by elite Italian artisans and is the perfect luxury accessory for those wanting an exquisitely finished car document holder.

The latest Outlierman products can be found here

https://www.theoutlierman.com

Like this: Like Loading...