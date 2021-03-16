Opening for its first full season this spring, CAYO’s stylish rooms, suites and villas are designed with privacy in mind, offering private plunge-pools, decking and views over the iridescent Spinalonga islet.

All Roads Lead to CAYO

Why Crete’s Newest Design Hotel Should Be Your First Stop Post-Lockdown

Open for its first full season this April

Escape the tourist hotspots in lesser-known Plaka

Private plunge pools in suites and villas

Two and three-bedroom villas offered for families and groups

With Greece set to welcome British travellers from May 14th, and its own vaccine rollout picking up pace, the country has firmly earnt its place on travellers’ summer hotlists. CAYO Exclusive Resort & Spa is Greece’s newest design hotel, opening for its first full season this April. Nestled in the quaint village of Plaka, nearby the charming Elounda Bay, travellers can escape the crowds and relax on their own private swathe of seafront on Plaka Beach, where CAYO houses private parasols, sunbeds and Stone Beach House – a laidback lounge serving creative cocktails and Mediterranean fare.

Designed with privacy in mind, suites and villas are complete with their own private plunge pool and spacious terrace, with uninterrupted views of the UNESCO World Heritage Site nominee, Spinalonga Islet. The unique terraced architecture blends seamlessly into the mountainous landscape, and its eco-conscious design saves substantial amounts of electrical energy, through a state-of-the-art heat recovery system.

From spacious suites to expansive two and three-bedroom villas, the resort caters to every type of traveller – whether couples looking to reconnect post lockdown or families and friends reuniting after months spent apart. Guests have unparalleled access to the island’s tapestry of beaches, historic treasures and quaint villages, with a wealth of adventurous activities from paddle-boarding to cycling or hiking Crete’s hilltop trails. Back at the hotel, guests can dine at one of the four gastronomic restaurants, with menus designed by Chef Lefteris Lazarou, the first Greek Chef to be awarded a Michelin Star, or indulge in a bespoke treatment at the Armonia Spa, the resort’s soul-nourishing wellbeing retreat.

Rooms start from €340 (approx., £310) for a Superior Sea View Room with private plunge pool. CAYO reopens on the 29th April 2021, for more information visit www.cayoresort.com

