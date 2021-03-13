Releases New Track ‘Sing About Love’

New Jersey native Fousheé hailed as a genre-bending singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, has released her new single ‘Sing About Love’ via Trackmasters Entertainment/RCA Records. On the heel of the new release, she was also named a VEVO DSCVR.

An artist who focuses on self-love, self-care and female empowerment through her music, Fousheé shared the track and self-directed visual for her anthem track ‘single af’ earlier this year. But it was her debut track ‘Deep End’ that garnered critical attention from online music platforms like FADER, OkayPlayer, Pigeons & Planes and 2DopeBoyz. Noisey included the track on their ‘Best R&B Songs of Summer 2020’ list, describing it as a “haunted voice…nestled comfortably on the production…”

The debut single went on to hit major milestones, including reaching #5 on the Spotify Global Viral 50 chart, landing in Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits, Pop Rising, Hot Rhythmic playlists and Top Global 200, as well as #1 on the Global Shazam chart. The track is currently climbing up the R&B radio and Alternative radio charts simultaneously. ‘Deep End’ is currently sitting at #13 on the Alternative chart and has nearly 300 million streams worldwide.

For Fousheé, music was at the forefront of her entire life. Her mother, who hails from Jamaica, got her start in music as the drummer for a female reggae band named PEP before moving to America and starting a family. During her early childhood, Fousheé was exposed to various sounds from her mother’s record collection, including Bob Marley, Toni Braxton and Etta James, who she now counts as influences along with artists she personally gravitated to over the years like Frank Ocean.

She wrote her first song at the age of six and performed with different girl groups created with childhood friends throughout her formative years. The artist always knew she wanted to pursue a career in music seriously. Yet, she found herself following in the regular footsteps of a teenager and enrolling in college while still working on music and performing at local cafés on the side. It wasn’t until she and her mom were involved in a serious car accident that forced her to drop out and help her mom recover from injuries that she fully realised how important her dreams were, and that was the turning point.

After living in NYC and experiencing the music scene there, Fousheé set her sights on LA, where she was embraced by the music community of creators and began to pursue her dream, honing her craft and learning to play the guitar most recently. Fast forward to 2020, the singer’s voice was streamed by millions as the hook on Sleepy Hallow’s viral track “Deep End (Freestyle) on TikTok.

This influenced Fousheé to reveal her identity as the vocalist in the TikTok video that now has nearly 6 million views. In July, she released her own version of ‘Deep End’ along with an accompanying visual, which is an ode to Blaxploitation films from the ’70s. With a clear creative vision, Fousheé is ready to show the world who she is.

Follow Fousheé:

Instagram Twitter

TikTok

Like this: Like Loading...