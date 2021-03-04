Home

Tong Li Y’a, Victoria Song, and Zhou Dongyu Dazzled wearing garments from Ashi Studio at the 2021 Weibo Gala Night Awards!

Ashi Studio was a star favourite at the 2021 Weibo Gala Night Awards in Shanghai, as three Chinese stars dazzled in creations by Ashi Studio.

Actress Victoria Song wore a black tulle dress embroidered with pearl and strass from the Ashi Studio SS 2021 Couture Collection. She took to the stage to receive the award for “Breakthrough Actor of the Year” during the award ceremony. Her look was styled by @creammaostylist.

Tong Li Y’a wore a bi-color yellow and white strapless silk faille dress and separate pants, with a draped detail from the Ashi Studio SS 2021 Couture Collection called “Mrs. Dalloway”. The Chinese actress was styled by Wilona Lin.

Rising Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu, known for her “Under the Hawthorn Tree”, wore the bright yellow tulle dress with embroidery, also from the Ashi Studio SS 2021 Couture Collection.

