COME UP SMELLING OF ROSES THIS VALENTINE’S

With lockdown putting pay to dating, romantic trysts and weekend getaways this Valentine’s, how do you show someone special you care? With roses of course – not just the ubiquitous bunch of red ones available at a petrol station forecourt near you, that just won’t do! Despatch the limited edition Lanique Love Box to your loved one’s door and be sure to come out smelling of roses come the 14th February.

Embracing all things rosy and remaining true to its opulent history, the beautiful gift box (£95) includes a 50cl bottle of Lanique Spirit of Rose, a spirit made from thousands of hand-picked, steam-distilled rose petals; a Blodau Bae ‘Be My Valentine’ bunch of dried flowers mixed with grasses and two preserved roses, inspired by Lanique Spirit of Rose; a handmade and hand-poured soy wax Zephryos candle from Opali London, with notes of rose, white jasmine and bergamot, encased in a rose thorn designed vessel, and a box of three luxury Oh La La! macarons – a rich raspberry, a ruby rose, and a passion rose macaron – filled with English rose buttercream, or ruby chocolate and rose ganache, and embellished with 24k gold leaf and edible dried rose petals, tied in a box with a satin ribbon.

Make Valentine’s Day at home as romantic as possible and get into the spirit of things by mixing up some love potions of your own. With aromas of delicate rose, ripe raspberry and cherry, and flavours reminiscent of Turkish delight and hints of white chocolate, Lanique Spirit of Rose is a unique drink, and the go-to rose spirit for cocktail lovers around the world.

Enjoyed in a number of ways, perfectly paired with prosecco for a signature Lanique Rose Fizz – adding a splash of sophistication to your toast; served simply with a squeeze of lime; or added as a splash to prosecco and tonic for a rosy twist on the classic Spritz, there is something to suit every love bird’s taste.

The Lanique Love Box is available for free nationwide delivery exclusively from Lanique.co.uk. As the macarons are freshly made, all boxes will be delivered no earlier than four days before Valentine’s Day. Orders must be placed by 9th February.

Lanique Spirit of Rose is also available from Waitrose (on sale throughout February for £22, down from an RRP of £27) or Amazon.co.uk (70cl, RRP £26.84).

Lanique – give the gift of roses this Valentine’s Day.

Lanique Spirit of Rose

www.lanique.co.uk

