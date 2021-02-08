Lola’s Lashes are launching 5 UN-REAL new lash styles!

OMG babe, did you hear? Lola’s Lashes are launching their Limited Edition Throwback Collection that will have you feeling all kinds of nostalgic! With your new BFF’s Daisy Chain, Love Letter, Be Witchin’, Sundae, and Kiss & Tell you’ll be able to transform any make-up look. And FYI the super cute packaging will be sure to bring you back to the 90’s baby! Read on for the 411…

Lola’s Lashes are the brand shaking up the beauty industry with its innovative approach to false lashes. Due to consumer demand for a fuss-free and easy application, Lola’s continues to be the UK leader in vegan, magnetic lashes, selling over one hundred thousand units in just over a year. This year they have taken it a step further and launched their UN-REAL Lash Technology!

UN-REAL LASH TECHNOLOGY

Daisy Chain, Love Letter, Be Witchin’ and Sundae are all featuring Lola’s Lashes new UN-REAL lash technology for the most mink-like vegan lash effect on the market.

Premium artificial mink that’s just UN-REAL! Available in strip and magnetic eyelash styles.

Kiss & Tell is made using 100% premium vegan synthetic silk. Available in strip and magnetic styles.

No fur babies were harmed in the making of these lashes!

Mink lashes are not PETA approved and therefore not Lola’s Lashes approved. We all want to look good and flutter our eyelashes, but let’s be honest harming animals is NOT cute! That’s why Lola’s Lashes are the perfect vegan and cruelty-free alternative to mink lashes #savethefurbabies

Throwback Collection Available March 2021

Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kits – £35 – Kit includes 1 x pair of Magnetic Eyelashes

Magnetic Eyelashes – £20

Strip Lashes – £15

Emma Osborne, Make-up Artist to Nicole Scherzinger and Lola’s Lashes brand ambassador, says: “Lola’s Lashes are brilliant because they are magnetic. They’re so easy to use, no messy, toxic glue, just a simple liquid liner application, and voila! I’m a clean beauty advocate, so being made from synthetic silk, they are vegan friendly, which is a bonus too.”

Launched in 2019, Lola’s Lashes is already the UK’s leading vegan, magnetic eyelash and eyeliner brand, thanks to its fuss-free false lash system. Seeing a gap in the market for a new method that didn’t involve messy glue, fiddly application, and damage to natural lashes, Lola’s Lashes have been designed to offer instant glam whatever you’re doing, making fabulous vegan falsies available to everyone, every day.

https://lolaslashes.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...