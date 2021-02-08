Home

Lolas Lashes are launching 5 UN-REAL new lash styles!

OMG babe, did you hear? Lolas Lashes are launching their Limited Edition Throwback Collection that will have you feeling all kinds of nostalgic! With your new BFFs Daisy Chain, Love Letter, Be Witchin, Sundae, and Kiss & Tell youll be able to transform any make-up look. And FYI the super cute packaging will be sure to bring you back to the 90s baby! Read on for the 411…

Lolas Lashes are the brand shaking up the beauty industry with its innovative approach to false lashes. Due to consumer demand for a fuss-free and easy application, Lolas continues to be the UK leader in vegan, magnetic lashes, selling over one hundred thousand units in just over a year. This year they have taken it a step further and launched their UN-REAL Lash Technology!

UN-REAL LASH TECHNOLOGY

Daisy Chain, Love Letter, Be Witchinand Sundae are all featuring Lolas Lashes new UN-REAL lash technology for the most mink-like vegan lash effect on the market.

Premium artificial mink thats just UN-REAL! Available in strip and magnetic eyelash styles.

Kiss & Tell is made using 100% premium vegan synthetic silk. Available in strip and magnetic styles.

No fur babies were harmed in the making of these lashes!

Mink lashes are not PETA approved and therefore not Lolas Lashes approved. We all want to look good and flutter our eyelashes, but lets be honest harming animals is NOT cute! Thats why Lolas Lashes are the perfect vegan and cruelty-free alternative to mink lashes #savethefurbabies

Throwback Collection Available March 2021

Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kits – £35 – Kit includes 1 x pair of Magnetic Eyelashes

Magnetic Eyelashes – £20

Strip Lashes – £15

Emma Osborne, Make-up Artist to Nicole Scherzinger and Lola’s Lashes brand ambassador, says: “Lolas Lashes are brilliant because they are magnetic. Theyre so easy to use, no messy, toxic glue, just a simple liquid liner application, and voila! Im a clean beauty advocate, so being made from synthetic silk, they are vegan friendly, which is a bonus too.” 

Launched in 2019, Lolas Lashes is already the UKs leading vegan, magnetic eyelash and eyeliner brand, thanks to its fuss-free false lash system. Seeing a gap in the market for a new method that didnt involve messy glue, fiddly application, and damage to natural lashes, Lolas Lashes have been designed to offer instant glam whatever youre doing, making fabulous vegan falsies available to everyone, every day.

https://lolaslashes.co.uk

About The Author

The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

two − 1 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: