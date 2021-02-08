Dinner at Home for Valentine’s Day

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal has reignited its ‘At-Home’ five-course menu for Valentine’s Day, including favourites such as the iconic Meat Fruit, one of the most-photographed dishes in the world, Tipsy Cake and Rice & Flesh. The two Michelin-starred menu will be available for collection and delivery.

Heston’s imaginative, historically-inspired menus are a fitting meal for a truly unique Valentine’s Day, adding a touch of creativity and glamour to an evening at home. Dinner by Heston will offer a selection of its most popular menus for a limited time only, including The Vivendier Menu which dates back to the 15th century and The Forme of Cury, dating circa 14th century.

Priced at £140 per person, Dinner at Home is available from Friday 12 February – Sunday 14 February. Dinner is happy to recommend a preferred delivery partner, or alternatively, collection is available between 12pm and 7pm from Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London.

For bookings or information on preferred partners for delivery, please call 020 7384 2300 or visit dinnerbyheston.co.uk/dinner-at-home

