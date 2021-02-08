NOTTING HILL WELCOMES A NEW DINING CONCEPT

Look out, locked down west Londoners – there’s an exciting new sushi spot in town! From the team behind Michelin-starred Endo at Rotunda, SUMI is the casual yet elegant little sister to sushi master Endo Kazutoshi’s eponymous White City restaurant. SUMI will initially offer a click & collect and local delivery until restrictions are lifted, and the restaurant can open its door for in-dining.

SUMI – named after Endo’s mother – offers diners the unique sensory experience synonymous with Chef Endo’s signature cuisine. The menu takes inspiration and direction from Japanese traditions while also paying homage to the many people and places that have inspired Endo on his journey. The significant interaction between sushi masters and their guests seen at Endo at Rotunda has also been carried into SUMI and the ‘at-home’ menu, which celebrates provenance and the freshest, most beautiful ingredients.

The bijou ‘at-home’ menu is shaped by the seasons and offers guests a choice of four boxes, each carefully created to ensure that flavours, textures, scents and emotions are perfectly balanced. Endo’s signature dish is the SUMI Box (£45), which features sashimi and sushi alongside robata grilled salmon, tuna two-ways, and bara chirashi: this selection of premium fresh and cured fish includes lean Akami tuna, fatty Toro tuna, Japanese Hamachi yellowtail, Scottish scallops, sea bream and unagi eel.

Push the boat out with the Omakase Box (£48), Chef Endo’s daily-changing selection of fresh and cured fish including the signature unagi and ikura. Or, opt for the premium Sashimi Box (£35), which features a wide selection of signature fish including three types of tuna, scallops, yellowtail, sea bass and salmon, served with caviar, rice, seaweed and wasabi.

Plant-based diners are well catered for with the Vegan Box (£25), which includes SUMI’s signature vegetable roll, deep friend Agedashi tofu, seasonal mushroom rice, grilled vegetables and Kompu garden salad.

Once lockdown lifts, SUMI will open its doors to diners, revealing an elegant and serene restaurant decked with pale wood panelling, traditional white tiling and rattan accents. Devoted to craft and quality, Head Chef Yasuda Akinori (previously of Zuma), will serve a refined yet approachable menu using impeccably sourced ingredients including fresh fish from a supplier network Chef Endo knows personally.

SUMI boxes are available Thursday – Sunday, 12-2pm and 5-8pm for collection or delivery within a two-mile radius of the restaurant.

Order click and collect from www.sushisumi.com or via Deliveroo to select west London postcodes.

SUMI

157 Westbourne Grove, London, W11 2RS

020 4524 0880

https://www.sushisumi.com | info@sushisumi.com

Instagram – @sumilondon

