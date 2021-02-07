LONDON’S HOTTEST SUSHI, SASHIMI AND ISHIYAKI IS COMING TO FITZROVIA:

HOT STONE OPENS SECOND RESTAURANT

Hot off the press! Critically acclaimed Hot Stone is bringing its award-winning sushi, sashimi and signature hot stone steak to Fitzrovia on 28th February. Hot Stone Fitzrovia will initially open its doors on Windmill Street for delivery and collection, before officially opening when Executive Chef Padam Raj Rai will be using his 19 years of experience in some of the country’s most prestigious restaurants – including Tsukiji, Nobu and Zuma – to create an ‘at home’ menu of the highest quality. Expect unrivalled sushi with an extensive range of hot and chilled sashimi, carpaccio and razor-sharp maki, hand-shaped and sliced fresh to order. restrictions allow.

The at-home menu will also feature a range of hot dishes such as 48-hour marinated Black Cod with saikyo miso sauce whilst also celebrating Chef Padam’s heritage with a choice of traditional Nepalese plates – expect Gundruk, Nepal’s unofficial national dish of carefully fermented shredded vegetables, and sweet Yomari, a festival dish of steamed rice flour dough filled with molasses and sesame.

To say Hot Stone is obsessive about its ingredients is an understatement, everything is impeccably sourced. While fresh and sustainable produce is locally sourced, traditional speciality ingredients come straight from Japan. Sanpuku Nori is grown at the shores of the Ariake Sea, while premium Koshihikari rice, widely considered to be the best sushi rice grown in Japan, is aged in soy sauce (up to 30 years matured) and real Japanese wasabi, grated freshly to enjoy with sushi at home Hot Stone Fitzrovia will also be one of just nine restaurants in the UK to serve certified Kobe beef – these are authentic ingredients taken seriously.

Can’t wait to eat out again? Hot Stone Fitzrovia will welcome guests later in the year with its signature Ishiyaki menu – inspired by the ancient Japanese art of cooking on searing-hot stones. Sear and sample your cut of premium Kobe beef at the table on the 400°C sizzling stones, alongside other delicious DIY options such as Wagyu beef and black tiger king prawns.The drinks menu will put the spotlight on sake, but also include an extensive list accompanied by Old World wines, as well as Japanese spirits, whiskies and beers. Kampai!

Inspired by the philosophy of minimalism and Japanese design, the interiors will boast traditional wooden panelling, accent tiling and beautiful artwork by 18th century Japanese ukiyo-e painter Hokusai Katsushika, creating a modern space with a contemporary and refined atmosphere. Watch Chef and his team create a feast for the eyes at the dedicated open sushi bar, as they create delicate dishes made to order and exquisitely presented in smart wooden boxes and on beautiful Japanese ceramic bowls and plates.

Hot Stone Fitzrovia – whether at home or for a post-lockdown-treat, it’s an immersive experience not to be missed. Delivery will be available Thursday-Sunday from 5-9pm to select London postcodes within a six-mile radius, or collected from the restaurant.

Hot Stone Fitzrovia

3 Windmill Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 2HY

