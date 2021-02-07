The leading luxury hotel group reveals a host of adventures for 2021, from swimming with whale sharks in the Maldives to boxing retreats in Bali.

Maldives

Swim with Whale Sharks

After being indoors for much of the year, immersion in nature is set to be a key influence when booking post-lockdown escapes. As the only resort in the Thaa Atoll, COMO Maalifushi is surrounded by a thriving house reef. Under the waves, explore a circus of branching corals, parrotfish and octopus, go shark spotting and learn the secrets of the underwater world with the marine biologist. Rub shoulders with the largest fish in the sea on a Whale Shark Night Snorkel – marvel at the gentle giants from the boat or join them under the waves for an unforgettable snorkelling experience.

Light Tackle and Fly-Fishing

Surrounded by calm lagoons, uninhabited islands and pristine reefs, COMO Maalifushi boasts the ideal conditions for fishing adventures. Light tackle on the inner atoll to pick up titan triggerfish, giant trevally and red snapper, or for adventurous travellers, fish the whole atoll of over 150 km2, catching bonefish, yellow marlin, sailfish, mahi-mahi and yellowfin tuna from aboard COMO Maalifushi’s Hewes Redfisher.

In accordance with COMO’s conservation policy, the resort practices a strict ‘catch and release’ methods.

Thailand

Charter a Yacht in Phuket

Head to Phuket’s peaceful east coast, where COMO Point Yamu sits proudly on the tip of Cape Yamu. Privacy and exclusive experiences will take precedence in 2021. The luxury hotel offers ocean-lovers the chance to charter their own private boat – from a traditional long-tail to a 76ft motor yacht – to explore the surrounding seascape. Head to the culture-rich Phang Nga Bay, where the ‘Sea Gypsies’ reside in the bay’s northern reaches, rock paintings date back thousands of years, and there’s native wildlife, intriguing caves and towering limestone formations to explore.

Caribbean

Be Active in the Turks & Caicos

With the increase in demand for seclusion and the heightened desire for a healthy escape, the ‘Be Active’ retreat on the private island of Parrot Cay offers the perfect remedy. ‘Be Active’ combines COMO Shambhala’s award-winning wellness offerings, such as yoga, Pilates, mediation and signature body therapies, with island activities like cycling and snorkelling. COMO Parrot Cay also offers ventures that promote sustainability by immersing guests in the local environment, from planting banana trees in the island plantation, to kayaking the mangroves in search of local wildlife.

Bali

Boxing Retreat in Bali

This October, boxing aficionados should head to COMO Uma Canggu – a laidback luxury bolthole and surfer’s paradise – where professional boxers, Darren Barker and Ryan Pickard, are leading a week-long retreat. Don a pair of gloves and dive into a week of improving self-defence, increasing agility and learning the basics of fitness nutrition. The retreat is fuelled by nutritious COMO Shambhala Cuisine, designed to increase concentration and energy. To recover, relax at the beach or indulge in a signature COMO Shambhala Massage at the whitewashed COMO Shambhala Retreat.

Australia

Embrace Perth’s Arts and Culture

In Perth, 2021 kicks-off with a calendar of arts festivals and unique exhibitions. Stay at COMO The Treasury, which occupies a group of striking 19th-century government buildings in the very heart of the vibrant city. Dine at the best restaurants in Perth, including world-class Wildflower, before diving into a series of cultural events. Fringe World Festival – the third largest in the world – showcases diverse performances in comedy, music and the arts from Western Australia and beyond. At the same time, the new Boola Bardip in the Western Australian Museum exhibits the state’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

Worldwide

Wellness for Women

In celebration of International Women’s Day on 8th March 2021, the experts at COMO Shambhala have crafted a two-hour wellness package designed to quickly and effectively revive mind, body and spirit. Available to book across the COMO portfolio, the bespoke package includes a 30-minute meditation session to relax the mind – teaching relaxation techniques that can be practised long after heading home – a signature COMO Shambhala massage, and a private yoga session with one-to-one instruction. Wellness for Women is available to book for a friend with the new COMO E-Gift Vouchers, here.

