CELEBRATE VALENTINE’S DAY WITH LUXURY HOME DELIVERY FROM HAME BY ADAM HANDLING

Let’s face it; none of us are feeling particularly romantic this year. Between juggling childcare and working from home on the office desk, which doubles up as a dining table and is also occasionally used as a classroom, the chances are you might not be feeling especially enthused by Valentine’s Day. Well, he might not quite be Cupid, but Chef Adam Handling has devised a jaw-droppingly decadent menu to reignite that romantic spark.

Lobster? Check. Caviar? Check. Chocolate truffles? Check? Champagne? Big check. And the best part? Delivery is available across the UK, and there’s minimal effort required. Everything is freshly prepared and packed in-house by Adam and his team at his flagship restaurant, Frog by Adam Handling in Covent Garden. Even if you’re not the most confident in the kitchen, all you have to do is finish and plate the dishes by following the recipe cards and foolproof step-by-step video demonstrations recorded by Adam. But, if you’re smart about it, you can tell your partner that you did all the hard work yourself (we promise we won’t tell).

The Valentine’s Day Menu For Two is priced at £250 and is available to pre-order now for UK-wide delivery on Friday 12th February. The final cut-off date for orders is midnight on Sunday 7th February.

VALENTINES MENU FOR TWO

Sourdough, chicken butter

Lobster tagliatelle, tomato basil

Tin of Adam Handling caviar

Honey-roast whole salt-aged duck, hasselback potatoes braised red cabbage

Chocolate and raspberry mouse cake

White chocolate and Champagne truffles

Wilde strawberry cocktail

Includes a bottle of Irroy Brut Rosé, Reims, France – NV

To treat yourself and your partner, head over to the Hame website: https://www.adamhandling.co.uk/hame/

Like this: Like Loading...