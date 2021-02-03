Home

BRINGS RED VELVET HUGS AND KISSES THIS VALENTINES WITH ITS LIMITED-EDITION COOKIE DOUGH DESSERT AND MILKSHAKE

Famed for its fabulously flamboyant desserts and shakes, Creams Café has launched two decadent Valentines specials to spread the lockdown love. Available from 1st-16th February for nationwide delivery from Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat, and click and collect, choose from a Red Velvet Hugs cookie dough or Red Velvet Kisses milkshake. 

Perfect for sharing with your loved one, the indulgent Red Velvet Hugs (£8.95), sees red velvet cookie dough topped with sliced strawberries, white chocolate sauce and shavings, a scoop of strawberry gelato and a Creams wafer; whilst the Red Velvet Kisses pink milkshake (from £5.50), muddles red velvet cookie dough with milk and soft-serve ice cream, topped with whipped cream and crumbled cookie dough. 

Cut through the sweet with some savoury and pair with Creamsbrand-new popcorn chicken waffle bites (£5.95 on delivery), made by cooking tender pieces of popcorn chicken coated in Creams secret waffle mix and cooked on a waffle plate. Served as bite-sized pieces with a choice of maple syrup or BBQ dipping sauces. 

Creams Café – spreading red velvet hugs and kisses direct to your door. 

