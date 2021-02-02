With the lockdown still in operation, several restaurants in London are giving lovers the opportunity to spend Valentine’s Day at home with their loved ones thanks to their at-home Valentines meals deliveries.

Love Chinois at Home – Park Chinois – Local Delivery/Collection

Available on 13th and 14th February through the Park Chinois website (Slerp), and via Supper and Deliveroo, is the special Love Chinois at Home Valentine’s menu for two, priced at £195. It includes impeccably prepared Chinese dishes from Executive Chef Lee Che Liang; a stunning rose-inspired Valentine’s dessert; two pre-bottled cocktails of your choice; two beautiful Park Chinois fish chopstick holders and a calligraphy notecard, ensuring your table setting is as elegant as your dinner. Pre-order in advance via the restaurant’s website by 10th February to add a stunning FLOWERBX bespoke bouquet of 15 Balthazar roses to your dinner package for an additional £80.

www.parkchinois.com

Ormer Mayfair – Valentine’s Banquet Box – Delivery within the M25

Enjoy a restaurant-quality dining experience delivered directly to your door with Ormer Mayfair’s exclusive Valentine’s Day Hamper (£159 for two), created by GBM finalist 2020 and Ormer Mayfair’s Executive Chef, Kerth Gumbs. Make your evening indoors all the more special with an elevated, four-course meal featuring creamy pumpkin soup, standout scallops, Côte de boeuf and Ormer’s signature apple crumble dessert. Wine, champagne, cocktails and flowers can also be added for the ultimate Valentine’s night in. Ormer Mayfair’s Valentine’s Day Hamper is available from 11th February – 14th February (inclusive) for delivery (within M25) and collection from the restaurant.

www.flemings-mayfair.co.uk/fine-dining-london/ormer-mayfair-restaurant

Hot Stone at-Home – Delivery to most London postcodes

Critically acclaimed Hot Stone may have had to close its doors temporarily, but the past is anything but quiet – introducing Hot Stone at Home! Carefully reimagined for at-home dining by Executive Chef Padam Raj Rai, the menu features a plethora of à la carte favourites and new exciting Nepalese dishes. Perfect for a date night with a difference this Valentine’s, the Hot Stone Omakase box (£110) takes diners on a 24-step culinary journey of authentic and innovative Japanese cuisine. Available for delivery across most London postcodes (and collection), Hot Stone at-home is available Thursday-Sunday from 6-9pm. Order via Supper or Slerp or, for London-wide private deliveries, please phone the restaurant on 020 3302 8226.

https://hotstonelondon.com

Benares – Delivery within the M25

Charm your partner with an exquisite eight-course feasting menu from fine dining Indian restaurant Benares, delivered direct to your door from the heart of Mayfair – with just an hour’s notice! Executive Chef Sameer Taneja has pulled out all the stops with a menu featuring some of Benares most loved dishes such as Halibut Lime Tikka, Adraki Lamb Chops, Paneer Malai Korma and an impressive Tandoori Whole Roasted Chicken. An assortment of freshly baked bread and pulao rice will also be included, alongside a Chocolate Gol Gappa and Passionfruit Malai Cake for dessert. Pop the bubbly and spread the love further by opting for the Champagne bundle which includes a bottle of the finest, to make the evening extra special.

Valentine’s Menu for two £200, with Champagne £250, is available from 8th–14th February with delivery across Greater London (within the M25).

Order online from www.benaresrestaurant.com

Aquavit London – Nationwide Delivery

Head Chef Jorjon Colazo has created three exciting Scandi sharing menus that are sure to impress this Valentine’s. Designed for two, choose from the Meat box (£80), Pescatarian box (£90) or Vegetarian box (£60). Simply heat, plate and present the food and you’re ready to go. A selection of fine wines, beers and inventive soft drinks are also available to order. Orders will be sent out each Wednesday to arrive on Thursday. Order online from www.aquavitrestaurants.com or via Slerp – https://aquavit.slerp.com/order.

Orders must be placed before 11pm on Tuesday for the Thursday delivery.

www.aquavitrestaurants.com

