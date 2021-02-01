New learning experiences and daily rituals to undertake from some of the Globe’s most trusted wellbeing experts at COMO Shambhala

As we embrace optimism and the opportunities waiting to unfold in 2021, COMO Shambhala has launched a series of inspirations and learnings to uplift, energise and motivate a wellness-inspired start to the year.

From therapy-based learning experiences in the Maldives, educational wellness brunches in Phuket that begin with a sound-healing session and close with a topical conversation around nutrition, COMO Shambhala holds the key to fully adopting wellness this year. COMO Shambhala also announces the launch of ‘Shambhala Arise’ – the chance to join a complimentary yoga and meditation class at all resorts worldwide, and a little something for the here and now – four new, energising habits to build into a morning routine at home.

Shambhala Arise – Four morning habits for a better you by COMO Shambhala’s High-Performance Coach, Lee Evans

Lee Evans has observed that many overachievers can operate even when being overwhelmed, therefore don’t always notice their non-optimal habits. Unaddressed difficulties result in fatigue, meal-skipping, self-criticism and like the day gets away from you. Every morning is a great way to combat this, here are four ways to set up the day for success:

Golden hour – Change your habit to spend time without screens in the first hour upon waking, and the hour before you go to bed. The overstimulation of constant messages, emails, notifications and media on our phones puts us in a reactionary mode that prioritises ourselves last.

Focus inward – With so many new technologies, it’s easy to forget the power of pen and paper. In the new-found hour you spend away from your devices, take a beat to appreciate the progress you’ve made, to consider what you’re struggling with in life and also acknowledge what you cannot control.

Drink Up – Reflection optimises the mind, but your body needs conscious optimising too. An easy step to take is focusing on your hydration when the day is still young, and tasks haven’t begun to distract you.

Move it – Not everyone is a morning workout person, but any type of movement is beneficial after long periods of inactivity; whether that’s stretching, dancing or anything in between. It gets the blood flowing and wraps up your morning with a sense of accomplishment. It doesn’t have to be a full-on routine, but remember that you just woke up, so don’t skip the warm-up.

Healthy Activities at COMO Cocoa Island

Learn to Massage in the Maldives at COMO Cocoa Island

Pick up a new skill while relaxing on the captivating COMO Cocoa Island. This experience allows guests to try their hand at the art of back and scalp massage with guidance from one of the expert COMO Shambhala therapists. They will demonstrate a 25-minute sequence – dry and oiled – on one person before guests then practice on each other. At the end of the session, guests take home a bottle of COMO Shambhala CALM blend that relaxes the senses with mood-balancing bergamot, soothing lavender and reassuring geranium.

Click here for more details.

Poolside Educational Wellness Brunches in Phuket at COMO Point Yamu

Sound healing sessions, health workshops, mini-massages and a delicious spread of healthy COMO Shambhala cuisine that nourishes from the inside out – this is the itinerary for COMO Point Yamu’s new wellness brunches which take place on the first Saturday of every month. After enjoying an energy-boosting and blood sugar balancing breakfast, guests can listen in on talks led by the COMO Shambhala experts on subjects like nutrition for athletic performance and women’s health.

Click here for more details.

www.comohotels.com

Like this: Like Loading...