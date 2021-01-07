“We believe in outstanding cocktails, one-of-a-kind bars and impeccable service.” – The Drunken Jockeys

Born from the notion that a bar should be much more than a place to simply get drinks, The Drunken Jockeys have become one of the companies to watch in the event bar industry.

The humble beginnings of The Drunken Jockeys started in a 2018 dusty horsebox conversion. After a season on the road, the idea that something could break the standard mould for bars in the industry became a dream the boys wanted to put to the test.

Since this point, the team have pushed themselves to constantly innovate, learning from those in the industry and adding new elements to create a bar service of unparalleled quality and imagination.

Co-founder, Zack Goodall said, “Bars have the ability to be incredibly personal. From menu design, drink selection, glassware & bar design, we tailor everything with an eye for detail. It’s the small things that can make the difference between a good service and a great one. Having an amazing bar and gorgeous tasting drinks is just our starting point.”

The cocktail mobile bar company created by three best friends from school, Will Issacs, Will Burchill, and Zack Goodall, offers a vintage bar and prop rental coupled with a brilliant bar service that transports guests to a world of fun with a great drink in hand. They have a growing range of bar experiences performed through their converted vehicles and amazing free-standing bars such as The Pulling Station, Arabella, Sylvester, Florence, and 360 Round Bar, with a wide choice of extras.

The three co-founders have their distinct individual personalities that work together really well. Interviewed by Love Made Me Weddings, Will Isaacs is described as a real people person and a great manager on the night. “If I had to choose a drink for him, it would be mischievous, loud, definitely strong, but also a tad cheesy. The classic Pina Colada with a cheeky extra shot for good measure.”

Will Burchill is the master mixer, spreadsheet extraordinaire, and resident photographer. ‘Complex and detailed, but always a lot of fun, he would have to be a Caipirinha. You really can’t do much better, and he makes a mean one!”

Zack is the visionary and creative genius of the team. “[He’s] always inventing new and exciting ideas to bring out the personalities of our clients through set design to make each and every event unique. “Zack’s cocktail pairing would be a Drunken Dark & Stormy. This [drink] is made up of a double measure of Rumbilion rum, lime wedges, lashings of fiery ginger beer and topped off with a float of dark rum. String, fiery, refreshing and never leaves you disappointed.”

For the new year, The Drunken Jockeys have developed a cocktail delivery service. With over 25 cocktails and mocktails available, including Cosmopolitan, Pina Colada, Espresso Martini and Long Island Iced Tea, you can order a choice of cocktails (minimum of two) with mixer and garnish which are freshly made every morning and delivered to your door.

Each prepared cocktail contains simple steps, such as adding ice and garnish, to complete the experience. As all cocktails are all made fresh every morning, it is highly recommended to consume them within 48 hours.

To order your cocktail box, see ordering details online at The Drunken Jockeys.

www.thedrunkenjockeys.co.uk

Images courtesy of Amanda Ferrari PR

