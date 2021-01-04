Collaborative Black Bowmore DB5 1964

Bowmore® Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Aston Martin have collaborated to create Black Bowmore DB5 1964. A striking concept which brings together an iconic whisky and a legendary car in a bottle of equal parts, featuring exceptional single malt and a genuine Aston Martin DB5 piston.

With only 25 bottles for sale, this exceptionally rare Black Bowmore DB5 1964, housed in a handcrafted vessel, is a celebration of time; a definitive moment in history for both Bowmore and Aston Martin. It is also a celebration of shared values and passions; showcasing great innovation and invention.

This exceptional single malt is deep obsidian black with layers of ripe exotic and creme caramel on the nose. As time moves on soft tobacco smoke, aromatic orange peel and rich black cherry come to the fore. The taste of intense flavours of mango, passion fruit and acacia honey interwoven with a powerful combination of coffee and tobacco smoke tantalises the palate. At the same time, it has a wonderfully long and decadent finish with tropical fruits and spice, defining over 240 years of craftsmanship.



The year 1964 marked a significant milestone in Bowmore’s 240-year history. The arrival of a new boiler saw the distillery enter the modern age of distilling as coal fires made way for steam in heating the stills. It was the first distillation from this new boiler that produced the spirit which was to become the iconic Black Bowmore; a sublimely rich and decadent single malt reflected in awe-inspiring deep darkness.

First distilled on 5 November 1964, over the years Black Bowmore has become one of the rarest and most sought-after single malt whiskies ever created. This latest release represents only the sixth bottling of this exquisite single malt. Since 1993, only around six thousand bottles of Black Bowmore have been made available, thus adding to the desirability of this iconic whisky.

For Aston Martin, this was the era of their most iconic car. Launched in 1963 to considerable acclaim, the Aston Martin DB5 is now widely regarded as ‘the most famous car in the world’ not least by virtue of its links to the world’s most celebrated secret agent in 1964.

On its debut, the DB5 represented a subtle but important evolution over its immediate predecessor, the DB4 Series 5, not least by virtue of an increase in engine capacity to 4.0-litres. This, of course, made the DB5 that much more of a sporting saloon which, combined with its exceptional styling, helped it to become one of the most desirable and admired sports cars of its generation.

Black Bowmore DB5 1964 is presented in a handmade presentation box; itself a work of art. Inspired by the distillery’s coastal home, the deep blue colour and wave embossing evoke a true sense of place. It is created from the finest string-grain calfskin, featuring a custom solid brass latch and hinges, plated with nickel, reflective of the DB5.

As world-class luxury brands, Bowmore and Aston Martin urge consumers never to drink and drive. Drink Smart® messaging will be integrated into all brand activations around the partnership; while the dedicated Drink Smart® platform ensures communication with legal-purchase age adults about making informed, responsible choices.

https://www.drinksmart.com/reducing-drunk-driving-or-drink-driving

Black Bowmore DB5 1964 will be available from late autumn 2020 with an RSP of £50,000.

www.bowmore.com/aston_martin

Like this: Like Loading...