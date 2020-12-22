With only a few days left until 2021, next year will see several restaurants opening in central and the suburbs of London.

Rudy’s Vegan Diner, Islington – opening January 2021

Following the success of the brand’s debut site in Camden and the opening of the world’s first vegan butcher in November, Rudy’s Vegan Diner will open its second restaurant on Islington’s Upper Street in January. Conceptualised by Co-founder and Chef Matthew Foster with his partner Ruth Mumma (aka Rudy), the menu will offer the brand’s signature veganised versions of classic American junk food dishes, with highlights such as the Dirty Burger, Rudy’s Reuben, mac ‘n’ cheeze and dairy-free freakshakes and a new plant-based brunch menu.

As well as in-restaurant dining, customers can purchase the brand’s signature range of meat-free alternatives such as pastrami, baycon and Turk’y roll from the adjoining Rudy’s Vegan Butcher or order online for nationwide delivery. A home delivery menu will also be available across north London postcodes alongside DIY home kits.

rudysvegan.com

Hot Stone, Fitzrovia – opening January 2021

The award-winning and critically acclaimed Japanese dining concept Hot Stone will open a second restaurant on Fitzrovia’s Windmill Street in January 2021. Following the success of the group’s first site in Islington’s Chapel Market, Hot Stone Fitzrovia will encompass a 50-cover restaurant and seven-seat open sushi-bar. In keeping with the minimalist Japanese interiors of the Chapel Market restaurant, the 1,300 square foot space has been designed by Muzo Design. It will feature traditional wooden panelling, sharp lines, accent tiling and artwork by 18th century Japanese ukiyo-e painter Hokusai Katsushika.

The menu by Executive Chef Padam Raj Rai will feature Hot Stone’s signature Ishiyaki fare – inspired by the historic Japanese art of cooking on hot stones – alongside freshly prepared sushi, sashimi and seasonally changing hot dishes such as 48-hour marinated black cod, homemade tofu and new to Fitzrovia: Hamachi cheeks. The menu will also feature certified Kobe beef – which Hot Stone Fitzrovia will be one of just eight restaurants in the UK to serve – and freshly grated Japanese wasabi.

www.hotstonelondon.com

Heritage, Dulwich – opening January 2021

New fine-dining Indian restaurant, Heritage, will be opening on Rosendale Road in West Dulwich in January 2021 with Executive Chef Dayashankar Sharma at the helm. Drawing on 30 years of culinary experience including Michelin-starred Tamarind and Kensington classic, Zaika, Chef Sharma has created a menu celebrating traditional and authentic Indian recipes and ingredients, elevated with seasonal produce and modern cookery techniques.

Offering regional small plates, kebabs, tikkas and curry dishes with bold, signature flavours, the menu prioritises produce and provenance with highlight dishes including chargrilled truffle murgh kebab, vegetarian and vegan options such as broccoli kofte, and inventive Indian breads like the gruyere and chilli naan. The drinks menu will offer Indian-inspired cocktails and zero-proof versions, a range of fine wines and a number of Indian whiskies and beers.

www.heritagedulwich.co.uk

EggRun, Monument – opening March 2021

EggRun is a new egg-based fast-casual concept from co-founders, Laurent Manuel and Asher Grant, which launched during the pandemic offering delivery-only. The first permanent store will open at Monument on Fish Street Hill in early March 2021. The company has an all-day offering that is a balance of health and indulgence. Primarily grab-and-go, EggRun will offer limited seating (10) with a menu that offers freshly prepared, ethically sourced food for egg and meat lovers as well as vegans and vegetarians.

The menu from Executive Chef John Skotidas (Manzi) features classics such as scrambled eggs with caramelised onions, cheddar, chives and EggRun’s secret sauce; and the TacoRun with scrambled eggs, feta cheese, onion and lettuce, both served in a brioche bun and both with the option of vegan eggs and cheese. Burgers feature the likes of the New Yolker – a beef patty topped with a fried egg, crispy and caramelised onions, gherkins, tomato and secret sauce. Manuel and Grant plan to open an initial three sites in the next 12 months and up to 15 in the next three years.

www.eggrun.com

Ganymede, South Kensington – opening April 2021

From the Lunar Pub Company which includes South Kensington favourite, The Hunter’s Moon, a new 30-cover bar and 46-cover dining room is set to launch on Ebury Street in April 2021. Named after the largest moon of Jupiter and the third-largest celestial being in the solar system, Ganymede is the brainchild of Owner Director Hubert Beatson-Hird and Owner Chef Director, Oliver Marlowe.

The new bar-restaurant will be serving modern-European cuisine, in the most stylish of settings. On the menu, you can expect classic Lunar Pub Company staples such as foie gras parfait and scallop ceviche, a sharing fillet of beef wellington alongside innovative daily-changing menus. Ganymede will also offer brunch on Saturdays and roasts all-day Sunday.

Indian Alley, Camden – opening Spring 2021

From the people behind Benares Mayfair, Indian Alley will open in Spring 2021 and will bring dishes from the colourful roadside eateries of Delhi to London, presenting food that is typically eaten on a daily basis by the hard-working masses who live in the bustling city. Located within a 2,250 square Grade I-listed building in Stables Market, the 80-cover restaurant will serve street-food style food – expect spicy chicken wings, paratha wraps and lamb seekh kebabs – whilst the bar will offer a range of cocktails and beers. Head outside for drinks and nibbles on the 30-cover terrace in the heart of the Market.

