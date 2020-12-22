Bringing Puglia home this Christmas

For those who may not have been able to get away this year, Borgo Egnzia’s wonderful concept store, Bottega Egnazia has launched their Christmas collection, with items that would be perfect gifts for those who love travel and all things Italy.

Bottega Egnazia is filled with hidden treasures, most of them made in Puglia. The project was the idea of Camilla Vender – the owner of Borgo Egnazia together with her husband Aldo Melpignano – who created the store inspired by the region, selling a variety of creations, artefacts of local craftsmanship and a selection of Puglian food products. So popular it became with guests that they have launched their own website too, bottegaegnazia.com.

The home collection is based on a traditional element of the region: ceramic. Table sets are made of ceramic, as well as the decorative ramasole (“rami di sole”, sun rays). Ramasoles are Puglia’s iconic tomato bunches gathered together with thick cotton strings for preservation through the winter. They have also launched their Christmas collection just in time for the festive period. See our top picks below for ideal gifts to give this festive season, with something for everyone.

Authentic Apulian ceramic table wear from €62

Artisanal hand-made and hand-painted table wear, with a unique design for each piece. Their beautiful “splash” design was typically used in farmhouses (Masserie) and considered the quickest and cheapest way of decorating ceramic tableware. Sets are available, and they are dishwasher safe.

Ceramic Christmas Decorations from €12

Puglian symbols of tradition to embellish this year’s Christmas tree or table. From Puglia, with love, each piece is different and one of a kind. 100% Hand-Made in Puglia by local artisans, ranging from tomatoes to chilli peppers, pomegranates and prickly pears.

Home Fragrance from €38

Guests at Borgo Egnazia always remark upon its scent, which is something that travel lovers can now recreate in their own homes. With candles and diffusers in various sizes, transport yourself to Puglia with the scent that is like “Nowhere Else”.

Food and Vermouth

Another section of the store is dedicated to the best Puglian gastronomy, such as hand-made pasta and taralli, prepared with local, high-quality wheat, extra virgin olive oil by sister property Masseria San Domenico. There is also a wide selection of sweet almonds, roasted salted chickpeas and broad beans.

The first vermouth of Puglian origin was entirely created within the white walls of Borgo Egnazia. The local Verdeca IGP Puglia 2018 wine is and flavoured with Mediterranean herbs and spices such as rosemary, thyme, lavender and lemon peel from Gargano (northern Puglia), plus olive leaves, the most representative symbol of Puglia. Elegant, complex and versatile, this unique vermouth can be served neat, on the rocks with a lemon peel, or mixed in the most iconic cocktails – Egnazia Vermouth Rosso from €30.

https://bottegaegnazia.com

