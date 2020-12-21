just in time for the holiday season

This December, MyLahore, the British-Asian Kitchen have unveiled their Festive Boxes which will be sent to homes across the UK to celebrate the festive season.

MyLahore, an iconic multi-site restaurant and catering business with locations across the UK from Bradford to Birmingham and most recently London, is a family-run British-Asian restaurant serving up everything from biryani to Shepherd’s pie. Inspired to build on the pioneering migrant spirit of generations that came before them, community and togetherness have always been at the heart of MyLahore and this festive season is no different as the team have created four different Festive Sharing Boxes for a twist on some of their much-loved dishes.

All to be enjoyed at home to make the most of time with family this December, MyLahore has put together four different sharing boxes. First up, The Festive Sharing Box 1 is full of festive delights including a whole Roasted Turkey alongside Tandoori cooked Sprouts, Roasted Vegetables, Butter Squash, Lemon rice and Gravy and is complete with a British dessert staple, Chocolate Sponge with Chocolate Custard. To mix things up, the Festive Sharing Box 2 comes with Roasted Leg of Lamb marinated with MyLahore Masala before being cooked on low heat. The lamb is served with Parsley Potatoes, Crispy Vegetable parcel, and authentic Punjabi style Vegetable Pilau, Gravy and another best of British, the Sticky Toffee Pudding with custard. Both boxes are priced at £74.99 each and serve five people generously.

For the ultimate starter or celebration box, perfect for a Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve Party at home, The Mix Starter Box 1 is made up of eight different show-stopping dishes all freshly prepared in the MyLahore kitchen. Chicken Malai Tikka, Chicken Seekh Kebab and meat Seekh Kebab marinated in freshly ground herbs and spices will arrive ready to be warmed, with Chana Chaat, Roasted Potatoes, Veggie spring rolls, salads and sauces. Or, food lovers can opt for the Mix Starter Box 2 which includes, spice marinated chicken drumsticks, sweet chilli chicken, meat Seekh kebab, meat Chapli kebab, popular Indian street food snacks Aloo tikki and papri chaat plus, salads and sauces. Each box is £29.99 and serves five people.

To order a festive box from MyLahore for Nationwide delivery, visit www.themarqueebymylahore.co.uk/occasions. Allow 48 hours notice for each box to be prepared fresh to be enjoyed at home.

Like this: Like Loading...